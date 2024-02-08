EastEnders: Karen Taylor’s return to the soap was ‘pointless’, fans complain

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, February 8), saw Karen Taylor leave Walford just days after she returned to The Square.

After quizzing the residents of Walford on Keanu’s disappearance, Karen decided to leave once more.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left confused over why Karen even came back in the first place.

Karen bid another farewell to Bernie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Karen left Walford once more

At the start of this week, Karen made a dramatic return back to Walford on the day of the café re-opening.

She soon defended herself against the wrath of Phil, telling him that he wouldn’t be getting his hands on the £50k.

Worried about Keanu, Karen started asking people for answers as to what really happened at Christmas.

She thought that ‘The Six’ were covering for Sharon and knew something about where he was. Linda was in hysterics when Karen sobbed about being unable to lose another one of her children.

Tonight though, with Karen failing to get any information out of anyone, Bernie convinced her to see Keanu’s true colours, believing that he had gone on the run to escape punishment for threatening ‘The Six’ in The Vic.

With this, Karen took Bernie’s advice and hopped into a taxi, leaving Walford again. She accepted that Keanu would come back at some point when he was able to.

Fans don’t get it (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans confused over unnecessary Karen comeback

With Karen only returning for a handful of episodes and not finding out anything about Keanu, fans are failing to understand the decision to bring her back at all…

One viewer complained: “Karen’s “return” to EastEnders has been so utterly pointless. What was the purpose of this lame story, bringing back an iconic character only to make her into a grumpy old witch and pointlessly leave after two episodes? So [bleep] silly!”

Another fan commented: “Don’t see the point of bringing Karen back for 2 episodes only to get rid of her again. She’ll definitely be back for Keanu’s funeral once his body is eventually discovered. ‘The Five’ really are on borrowed time now.”

A third EastEnders fan pointed out: “That was a quick hi & bye.”

Will she comeback again? (Credit: BBC)

What was the point of Karen’s return?

So, Karen returned for a few episodes to find out where her son was. She’s now left without any answers and has left it at that.

Apart for causing more worry for ‘The Six’, Karen’s flying visit didn’t really do anything to drive the storyline forward. What was the point of Karen’s return? Will she come back again and get closer to the truth next time?

