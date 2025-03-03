EastEnders fans are predicting a romance between Stacey Slater and Ravi Gulati.

Earlier this month, both characters were left heartbroken. On the soap’s 40th anniversary, Stacey’s ex Martin Folwer was killed in the aftermath of a terrible explosion in The Queen Vic, dying after being trapped under a metal beam.

Ravi meanwhile, was left gutted when Denise Fox ended up choosing Jack Branning after an interactive fan vote.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Stacey and Ravi could be set to strike up a romance…

Stacey was heartbroken by Martin’s death (Credit: BBC)

Martin dies in EastEnders 40th anniversary

During EastEnders‘ 40th anniversary live episode, Martin found himself trapped under a large piece of metal after the Vic fire.

Stacey stayed by his side as the emergency services did their best to tend to Martin and free him. Martin and Stacey then declared their love for each other, planning their future life together. They even talked about getting married again.

However, tragedy struck when Martin suffered from crush syndrome and had a heart attack. He died at the end of the episode.

Denise ended up going back to Jack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise chooses Jack

In the same episode, Linda encouraged Denise to live her life and go after what she really wants.

Denise then acted on this and knocked on Jack’s door as Ravi watched on, revealing that she wanted to make things work with him.

Fans have predicted a Stacey and Ravi romance (Credit: BBC)

Stacey and Ravi to strike up romance?

In the days that have followed the tragic Queen Vic explosion and live episode, Stacey has been putting on a brave face, trying to organise Martin’s funeral.

Daughter Lily has also been struggling with her grief – chiefly taking out her pain on Ruby, her dad’s girlfriend.

But fans are now hoping that Ravi will step in and become Stacey’s new love interest.

EastEnders fans react to Stacey and Ravi

“Personally, I would love to see Stacey to get with Ravi at some point!” said one person on a Reddit thread, discussing 2025 predictions.

Someone else said: “Yes!” While a third penned: “I want to see Ravi into other storylines and new love interest. Maybe Stacey in future.”

