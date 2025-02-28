EastEnders: Phil to assist Nigel in taking his own life, fans fear

Fans of EastEnders have feared that the soap is about to repeat itself with Phil Mitchell helping Nigel in taking his own life. Nigel opened up to Phil last week, revealing that he had been diagnosed with dementia. In the days which followed, Grant also learned of Nigel’s condition, before the pair bid a fond farewell.

And with Grant returning to Portugal, where does that leave Nigel? A new fan theory has predicted that Phil, once recovered, might assist Nigel in ending his own life – following in the footsteps of one of the soap’s most famous storylines, where Dot helped old friend Ethel to die.

Nigel opened up to Phil about his dementia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders headed for assisted dying storyline with Phila and Nigel, fans predict

Writing on a Reddit thread yesterday, fans shared their theories for the outcome of Nigel’s dementia story.

“I have a horrible feeling they could give us a Dot & Ethel situation with Phil and Nige Especially seeing as Phil felt guilty for not helping Peggy and her dying alone (she had Hallucination Pat, but he doesn’t know that). I could see Nigel wanting to go out on his own terms while he’s still himself, and Phil helping him,” wrote one viewer.

“Yeh, i could see that too,” another agreed.

“I can see that as well. I hope they do the storyline well,” said a third.

Is this where Nigel’s story is headed?

Will Grant be back for Nigel? (Credit: BBC)

Grant to return as Nigel dies?

While Ross Kemp’s Grant exited the soap last night, some have wondered whether Nigel’s story might leave the door open for his return. As the pair bid a heartbreaking farewell outside the tube station – with Nigel saying how he never wanted to forget the moment – some wondered whether Grant might return for his best friend.

“I reckon he’ll be back when Nigel eventually passes,” theorised one fan on social media.

“Strong feeling his story ain’t over yet and he’ll be back later this year,” agreed another.

And with the soap bringing up Grant’s estranged son Mark Fowler Jr. – not to mention his hook-up with Sharon – some feel that Grant still has more to give. Will Grant be back for Nigel?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

