EastEnders follow-up: As Grant leaves the Square, all we know about return

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, February 27), Grant Mitchell left the Square after a short return stint. But could we see him again?

Grant returned to the Square two weeks ago after a call for help from Nigel regarding his brother Phil.

Tonight, Grant decided it was time to head back to Portugal. Here’s all we know about another potential return.

Grant returned to EastEnders for a short stint (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Grant arrives back in the Square

Grant Mitchell returned to EastEnders two weeks ago as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations. He was previously last seen in Albert Square in 2016.

Having received a worrying phone call from his old friend Nigel, Grant came to visit his brother Phil, who has been struggling with his mental health.

He also attended Billy and Honey’s wedding – which ended in disaster after The Vic exploded and killed Martin Fowler.

Grant rescued Sharon from the pub and yesterday’s episode saw the two of them reconnect. After apologising to Sharon for how he’d treated her years ago, Grant and Sharon kissed.

In today’s episode, it was revealed that the two of them had taken it further than just kissing. However, it wasn’t enough to keep Grant hanging around, as he emotionally said goodbye to Sharon and Nigel before heading back to Portugal.

He reunited with old friends (Credit: BBC)

Could Grant make another EastEnders return?

Following confirmation of Grant Mitchell’s return, Ross Kemp revealed on The One Show that he jumped at the chance to come back.

“And yeah, mainly because of just how proud I am of being in something that I think has taken on such really interesting issues, diverse issues and informed the nation and entertained the nation over that period of time, 40 years is a long time. So yeah, I jumped at it,” he explained.

Clearly, Ross still has a lot of love for the show, so another return is a possibility.

Following references to Mark Jr – Grant’s son with Michelle – and the revelation that Mark Jr is now aware who his father is, fans have speculated that there could be a future storyline involving Grant getting to know Mark Jr.

As always, the door has been left open for Ross. And given we know how much he cares for the show – a return is always a possibility.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

