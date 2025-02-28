EastEnders fans devastated as Grant Mitchell leaves soap once more: ‘Is that it?’

Fans of EastEnders have been left dismayed as the return of Grant Mitchell to Walford came to an abrupt end last night. Viewers were overjoyed when the soap announced that it would be bringing back the infamous hardman for its 40th anniversary.

Grant’s return came as brother Phil spiraled out of control, descending into psychosis and mania as his depression took hold. Worried for his friend, Nigel sought assistance from bestie Grant, fetching him from Portugal where he now lives.

And, just like that, Ross Kemp was back.

Grant left Walford (again) in EastEnders last night

Grant returned to Walford earlier this month, where he found Phil in a state. However, he was less use than one might have expected – leaving Nigel and Linda to deal with a still-struggling Phil while he hooked up with Sharon, made amends with Bianca, and dealt with an exploded Queen Vic.

With Phil now on the mend and Nigel’s dementia news public knowledge, Grant’s time on Albert Square was done. Bidding Nigel a tearful farewell, he once again set off on his travels.

All of which had fans with one question on their lips: was that it?

EastEnders fans debate merit of Ross Kemp’s return

Writing on a Reddit thread in the wake of Grant’s exit, fans shared their thoughts on whether his return had been worth it.

“Is that it – what was the point?” asked one underwhelmed fan.

“He acted like he popped on by into Walford when he had some free time during a work trip into London. He’s not carrying himself like his brother is suicidal and the Vic just blew up again and Martin died,” said another.

“Bedroom gymnastics was the point by the looks of it. Grant flirting with Linda, and inviting her to visit him in Portugal, before nippy nippy with Linda’s best friend/his ex-wife was unhinged,” a third wrote.

“It’s like he doesn’t treat the trip as a crisis that has to be dealt with. It’s more like a lad’s holiday where the aim is to have a bit of fun,” a fourth agreed.

