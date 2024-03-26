EastEnders spoilers: Sharon’s back – just as the cafe floor caves in

The latest EastEnders spoilers reveal that Sharon Watts returns to Walford – just as the café floor caves in and their secret risks being uncovered.

In a tumultuous week for The Six, in-fighting is rife as the missing meat thermometer suddenly reappears, and Sharon is forced to take charge. And, with Phil applying pressure to see Albie, Sharon is more stressed than ever.

Sharon’s back in town in EastEnders! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon returns as everything falls apart

At The Vic, Linda nurses another terrible hangover. Just then, a surprise visitor enters – Sharon, back from her travels.

Things are tense between the pair as Linda worries that Sharon is angry over the events of Christmas and Keanu’s death. Sharon panics at the news that the meat thermometer has gone missing, and Johnny knows about what really happened at Christmas.

Sharon calls a meeting of the Six (Credit: BBC)

Horrified, she calls a crisis meeting with the other women.

As they discuss what to do, Linda is horrified when she is suddenly and unexpectedly presented with the missing meat thermometer. As chaos ensues at The Vic, the women are relieved to know the murder weapon has been found.

Taking charge, Sharon agrees to dump the meat thermometer, putting an apparent end to the panic. However, unbeknownst to them, the café floor has caved in…

Phil demands access to Albie (Credit: BBC)

Sharon plans for the worst

Sharon is distracted from a visit with Phil when she gets a text informing her that the café floor has caved in. She orders Phil to leave – as he threatens legal action if he doesn’t get to see Albie.

As the women anxiously await their fate, Sharon tells Phil he can have access to Albie after all. Panicking, she makes him promise to be there for their son.

Is everything about to come crumbling down for Sharon in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

As news of the floor collapse spreads, so does the horrifying revelation that a body has been found. The police arrive to inform Sharon about Keanu. They then re-question her about the events of Christmas.

Can Sharon keep her cool?

