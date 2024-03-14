EastEnders spoilers for next week include Jack and Stacey caught out, Dean’s dark plot continue and a new love triangle emerge between Priya, Martin and Ravi. But who will she choose?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Jack gets advice from Stacey who is torn (Credit: BBC)

1. Stacey urges Jack and Denise to save their marriage

After Denise‘s ultimatum to keep quiet about her hitting Nish or their marriage is over, Jack is in turmoil. He confides in Stacey and she tells him to do whatever Denise asks.

Stacey then tries to persuade Denise to give her marriage a fair go. The two women arrange a family barbeque to bring everyone together for baby Charli. However things are awkward between Stacey and a fragile Denise.

Can they explain their kiss away? (Credit: BBC)

2. Jack and Stacey caught out

Stacey and Jack grab a moment alone in the back yard together. She tells him she wishes she could be selfish, but she has to let him go and be there for Denise.

They share a hug and a tender goodbye kiss. But right at that moment, Martin walks in and catches them kissing…

Martin can’t believe his eyes (Credit: BBC)

3. Martin confides in Kathy

Jack and Stacey beg Martin to believe it was a one-off moment of madness, but he’s not having any of it. Chelsea interrupts and is suspicious to see Stacey race after Martin.

Stace catches up with him and admits her affair with Jack, but tells him it is over and asks him to keep quiet.

Martin confides in Kathy about what he saw. But she takes Stacey’s side and tells him to keep schtum. Will Martin listen?

4. Jack commits to Denise

At the Brannings’, Jack talks with Denise. He breaks down and tells her how scared he’s been. It’s a breakthrough for them both as they commit to saving their marriage. But what will happen if Martin doesn’t stay silent?

Dean’s plot is making Jade sicker (Credit: BBC)

5. Jade confronts Dean

Jean is worried when Jade has a bad coughing fit and calls the doctor. Dean is horrified, fearing he’ll be caught out. Meanwhile, Jade then looks at his phone, causing things to get even worse.

Jade confronts her dad over how he’s dodging Shabnam’s calls and texts. Dean manages to convince his daughter it’s just because he’s burying his head in the sand about her leaving. But will she work out what’s really going on?

Will Dean win everyone over? (Credit: BBC)

6. Linda flees

Jean manages to convince Linda to let her hold the charity auction in The Vic. Linda agrees on the condition Dean does not attend. However Jade wants to go to the fundraiser, so Dean becomes determined to find a way to be there too.

After manipulating Jean and Harvey, Dean turns up at The Vic, where Jade begs Elaine to let him watch her speech before she kicks him out.

When Linda sees Dean in the bar, she is furious and rushes off. Jean follows her trying to explain, but Linda makes Jean see Dean is just playing her, so Jean then orders him to leave.

More EastEnders spoilers

Honey isn’t taking any prisoners (Credit: BBC)

7. Honey takes on Priya and Ravi

Avani encourages Will to vape and Honey is horrified when she catches him. She demands to know who sold it to him and then storms into The Vic to confronts Priya.

But Priya isn’t fussed. Ravi then arrives and apologises, but Priya manages to make things even worse with her next act.

Is Martin going to be left heartbroken? (Credit: BBC)

8. Priya caught between Martin and Ravi

Ravi later confronts Avani about selling vapes, but she refuses to back down. He then criticises Priya’s parenting skills and Priya is hurt. She begins flirting with Martin to feel better and invites him for a drink at Peggy’s.

Ravi later apologises for what he said. He then arrives at Peggy’s and they share a warm moment, but as he asks to have a drink with her Priya says no as Martin has just arrived. Is this the latest love triangle on the Square?

9. Lauren plays games to make Peter jealous

Lauren is not feeling up to celebrating her 30th birthday, but Penny persuades her she should have a party. However, when Peter reveals he can’t make it because he has a date that night, Lauren feels awful.

Penny is determined to cheer her up, so she sets Lauren up on a dating site to make Peter jealous. Will it work?

10. Elaine fears for George

It’s George’s birthday and Elaine, Gina and Anna make a big fuss of him. Gloria arrives and gets a frosty reception. George however agrees to talk to his mum in the end.

Gloria insists he had a happy childhood, but he’s angry and loses his temper. Horrified by his own outburst, George runs off, but later confides his fears in Elaine before breaking down. Will he get through this?

