EastEnders spoilers: Nadine feels guilty over the baby as Jay commits to being a dad

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that, as Jay Brown vows to support pregnant Nadine and her baby, little Lexi grows suspicious.

This follows the shocking news that Nadine is carrying Jay’s baby after the pair hooked up in the wake of Lola’s death.

But is everything really as it seems with guilt-ridden Nadine and her pregnancy?

Nadine grows upset as Jay questions whether the baby is really his (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay makes a commitment

It’s the day of the London Marathon and the Square is buzzing with excitement. Distracted by the recent baby news, Jay tells Honey that he doesn’t want to run.

However, Honey manages to convince him to join her in running the marathon.

Jay promises to be there for Nadine and the baby (Credit: BBC)

Later, Jay decides to talk to Nadine properly and invites her over to the house. However, the pair soon start arguing when Jay questions whether he’s really the father.

Nadine insists that the baby is his. After she tells him that she’s expecting a girl, Jay promises to be there for her and the baby.

He gives her some money to show his commitment to her and his daughter. But is he right to trust Nadine?

Nadine is feeling guilty about something (Credit: BBC)

Lexi smells a rat

The next day, Nadine visits Jay, Honey and Callum to apologise for causing upset with Lexi about the pregnancy. She’s overcome with guilt when she realises how serious Jay is about the baby.

Is Nadine taking Jay for a ride? (Credit: BBC)

Later, Jay takes Lexi and Nadine out for lunch at The Vic so the pair can bond. Unfortunately, Lexi can’t control her dislike of Nadine, and it quickly becomes clear that a rift is starting to grow between the pair.

Is Nadine hiding something? Why is she feeling guilty? What’s really going on here?

