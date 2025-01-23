EastEnders spoilers reveal that there’s huge suspicion around the Knight family and Cindy’s attack – but, where does Junior come into this?

On Tuesday night in Walford (January 21), George discovered the shovel used to hit Cindy in the barrel store.

But, could George frame his own son Junior in a bid to save Gina and Anna’s skins? One fan theory thinks so…

George made a troubling discovery (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George found attack weapon in The Vic

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that on Christmas Day, Cindy Beale was attacked with a shovel.

There are numerous suspects in the investigation but Cindy’s yet to discover who tried to bump her off.

Some progress was made by George though in uncovering some evidence. On Tuesday, he headed into The Vic’s barrel store and found the hidden and bloody shovel lying there.

After questioning Gina over it, Gina promised him that she had nothing to do with her mum’s attack.

George then planned on taking the shovel to the police but when Elaine caught Anna looking for something in the barrel store, she called him back home.

Anna reassured George that she didn’t attack Cindy but had found the shovel after the attack. Worrying that one of her own family members had been responsible for the attack, Anna then hid the shovel to protect the Knights…

Will this all be pinned on Junior? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: A fan theory – The Knights to frame Junior?

With George fearing that Gina or Anna might’ve been behind Cindy’s attack, a new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that the family will pin the attack on Junior.

They’re not happy with him for having an affair with Cindy. And, it’s fair to say that Junior is already a suspect with the police after trying to flee the country straight after the attack happened. So, if the Knights were to frame anybody – fellow Knight Junior would be their best bet.

The fan theory read: “I think Junior will go down for it even though it wasn’t him, the actor’s wife is pregnant so he could be going on paternity leave. I think the Knights will frame him to protect someone and he will go to jail for 6 months (George said today that he’s only looking out for the girls.)

But, could this happen? Well, upcoming EastEnders spoilers suggest that Gina is hiding something… and Junior is set to expose something about his sister to his family as accusations fly.

But, will his family turn things around and start to point the finger at him in a bid to protect Gina? It’s not out of the question…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.