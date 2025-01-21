EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as the Knights point the finger at Gina

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Junior reveals a huge secret about Gina to the Knights which makes them accuse her of betrayal.

Elsewhere, Denise and Ravi cosy up as Ravi pays his family to stay away.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week 1. The Knights are suspicious of Gina

Anna sees Gina have another secret talk with Harry and remains suspicious. Elsewhere, Junior’s not happy when Monique stops him from seeing Xavier because he’s a suspect in an attempted murder case. He then heads to the pub and reveals a secret about Gina.

George tries to defend Gina as her family start to suspect her. Gina struggles to explain herself as Ian threatens to call the police to report her. Freddie comforts Anna over the whole Gina situation as they finally admit their feelings for each other.

Ian encourages Cindy to go to the police later on but Cindy doesn’t want his advice. She has a plan of action. But, what does it involve?

2. Billy messes up

Billy and Honey plan their wedding as Billy announces who his best man will be. As he continues to make party plans, Honey points out that he’s made a big financial mess-up. Phil then enlists Mo to help him get Billy out of the sticky situation.

EastEnders spoilers next week 3. Ravi and Denise cosy up

Ravi has Denise on his mind as he tries to get through to Nugget when discussing the topic of Nish’s ashes. Wanting to get the house to himself to spend time with Denise, Ravi gives Priya some money to take Avani out.

4. Ruby catches Martin with Stacey

With Councillor Barker shutting down Martin’s stall for health and safety violations, Stacey’s desperate to help Martin and asks Ruby to use whatever tricks she can but Ruby wants to prove that she’s legit, unable to offer her help to Stacey.

Later, Stacey and Martin almost kiss and Ruby happens to witness the moment. Ruby then confronts them both but Stacey admits that any feelings she had for Martin are history. Will Ruby believe her?

5. Nigel makes a friend

Nigel is approached by a woman called Norma at the soup kitchen. She asks him out but Nigel runs off.

Yolande tries to raise Nigel’s spirits and suggests that he gets to know Norma as she might be a good friend to him, supporting him through his dementia. Will Nigel take her advice?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

