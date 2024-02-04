EastEnders spoilers: Karen returns to get info on Keanu’s disappearance

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed a return to Albert Square for Karen Taylor as she storms into Walford, determined to find out where her son Keanu is.

Uh-oh!

Of course, we all know that Keanu’s in his makeshift grave under the floor of the cafe, but the only people on the Square who know that are the ones who put him there – The Six.

How will they react when Karen starts demanding answers? Read on to find out in EastEnders spoilers.

Karen causes a stir at the cafe! (Credit: BBC)

Making a scene!

Karen’s causing chaos as she clashes with Nish at the cafe. And of course, that means Phil gets wind that she’s back and he is NOT going to let her get away with nicking his fifty grand.

So he marches over and demands his £50k back. Will Karen cough up?

Of course the reason Karen is back, isn’t to give Phil the money she owes – she’s worried about Keanu. She’s determined to get some answers about Christmas but Stacey and Kathy team up to convince her of their version of what went on.

Karen’s got questions (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in charge?

Karen’s not about to give into Phil’s demands and she’s in an even stronger position as she twists the knife about Nish and Kat’s romance.

She even hints that from where she’s standing, it looks like Phil’s Walford empire is slipping away.

Phil’s fuming and Kathy – who’s keeping a close eye on Karen – decides she’s a big threat to The Six. So she takes the decision to report the mouthy mum to the police for kidnapping Albie!

Will she go through with it? Or, when Phil turns to Kathy for advice will she come up a new plan?

Is Linda going to ruin everything in EastEnders spoilers?

Meanwhile, Linda’s not coping well, as she baulks at the sight of Karen and rushes away. Linda heads to the pub and decides she has to get away! Fortunately, Alfie’s just asked her to go on holiday with him and despite having turned down the chance, L’s changed her mind now Karen’s sniffing around!

She starts packing a bag, ready to flee.

Stacey convinces Karen of her version of events (Credit: BBC)

Suspicious minds

It’s not just Karen who thinks there’s something funny going on, mind you. When Lauren spots Linda secretly drinking in the Vic, her suspicions grow. What does she know?

Meanwhile Karen’s demanding to know everything about Christmas.

Is she going to uncover the truth?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Karen find out the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.