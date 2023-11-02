In EastEnders last night (Wednesday, November 1), Keanu went ahead with his plan to stop Sharon from taking Albie to Abu Dhabi.

He pretended that he had taken Albie to the park and that he’d been taken.

EastEnders fans now think that Karen Taylor’s exit storyline will see her go to prison to protect Keanu.

Keanu took Albie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu kidnapped Albie

In last night’s episode of EastEnders, Keanu asked Sharon if he could take Albie to the birthday party he was going to.

However, when he took Albie to the party, he told one of the mums that Albie had an appointment and couldn’t go.

Putting his plan into action, Keanu then prepared to take Albie away. After chatting to Karen though, Keanu had second thoughts.

He no longer wanted to take Albie away from Sharon, asking Karen to look after him whilst he went to explain things to Sharon.

However, he soon carried on with his plan after panicking, telling Sharon that Albie was missing and had disappeared at the park.

Karen is set to leave the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Karen Taylor exit storyline

Viewers will know that Lorraine Stanley’s character Karen Taylor is soon set to be leaving EastEnders.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ what Karen Taylor’s exit storyline will be – and she doesn’t die.

They think that she’ll end up going to prison for Albie’s kidnap in a bid to protect Keanu.

One EastEnders viewer commented: “Kidnapping your child is the best way to get parental rights! What’s the betting Karen ends up going to prison for Keanu?!”

https://twitter.com/SarahC1305/status/1719853585389797821

So as Keanu has technically made Karen an accessory, if caught will Karen take the blame to protect Keanu & that's how she leaves instead of the fire 🤔 #EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) November 1, 2023

Wait, with Karen's impending exit looming. What if Sharon somehow works out what's actually been going on this whole time behind her back & either Keanu forces Karen to take the fall of she just sacrifices herself to save her Son potentially #EastEnders #Sheanu 😮 https://t.co/VcUfs9IEjc — GrianneDoherty34 (@griannedoherty) November 1, 2023

A second fan wrote: “So as Keanu has technically made Karen an accessory, if caught will Karen take the blame to protect Keanu & that’s how she leaves instead of the fire.”

A third person added: “Wait, with Karen’s impending exit looming, what if Sharon somehow works out what’s actually been going on this whole time behind her back & either Keanu forces Karen to take the fall of she just sacrifices herself to save her son potentially.”

How will Karen leave the soap? (Credit: BBC)

How will Karen Taylor leave EastEnders?

Since hearing the news of Karen’s upcoming EastEnders departure, fans have been speculating as to how she may make an exit.

Some fans have predicted that she’ll die in the fire at Kathy’s. But, could Karen end up going to prison for Keanu instead? How will Karen leave EastEnders?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

How will Karen leave EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!