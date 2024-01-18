EastEnders: Phil to kill Sam, a new fan theory predicts

In EastEnders last night (Wednesday, January 17), Sam continued to blackmail Phil for the inheritance money from Aunt Sal.

Phil agreed to do as Sam wanted but this didn’t stop Sam from exposing Phil’s cheating to Kat.

EastEnders fans now reckon that Phil will get revenge on Sam by killing her.

Sam told everyone that Phil had been playing away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sam exposed Phil

After finding out that Phil had been keeping £100,000 of her inheritance money from Aunt Sal, Sam blackmailed him.

Alfie had informed her that Phil and slept with Emma. She then used this information to blackmail Phil, demanding the money in return for her silence.

Last night, Phil spoke to Ben and said that Sam was blackmailing him. Ben encouraged him to hand over the money.

Although Phil believed that Sam would just keep on coming back for more, he agreed to do as she wanted.

Later on though, at Kat and Phil’s joint birthday party, Sam couldn’t resist ruining Phil’s day. Having already planned her escape from Walford, Sam took to the mic.

She then told everyone in The Vic, along with a shocked Kat, that Phil had slept with Emma.

A new fan theory think that Phil will get his revenge (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Phil to finish off his sister Sam?

With Sam having potentially ruined his relationship with Kat, a new fan theory has become concerned that Phil will kill his own sister, Sam.

The fan theory reads: “Stupid Sam has a death wish, Phil’s sister or not, he doesn’t care, silly woman!”

Phil has made it clear that his relationship with Sam is done, with Sam telling Ricky that Phil wants her out of the family.

But, now that Sam’s spilled his secret to his wife and the rest of Walford, will Phil go as far as to kill her?

Will Phil get revenge on his sister? (Credit: BBC)

Is Sam leaving EastEnders?

Tonight (Thursday, January 18), Sam and Phil have a huge argument as Kat struggles to process Sam’s revelation.

Sam’s also made it clear that she plans on leaving Walford in a bid to get away from Phil.

But, will their argument escalate into a deadly fight? Will Phil kill his sister? Or, will Sam make an escape before Phil can harm her?

