EastEnders: Linda to dig up Keanu’s body when drunk, a new fan theory predicts

On Christmas Day 2023 in EastEnders, Linda killed Keanu with a carving fork in a bid to save Sharon’s life from being taken by strangulation.

Linda’s been turning to alcohol as she struggles to process the enormity of what she’s done.

A new fan theory now reckons that Linda might make things worse for herself by preventing the past from staying buried.

Linda stabbed Keanu at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda killed Keanu

On Christmas Day 2023, ‘The Six’ summoned Nish into The Vic to get him to back off from Suki.

However, as Nish got violent, Denise hit him with a glass bottle and ended up knocking him out.

Whilst Nish ultimately survived, Keanu was not as lucky. He had turned up to confront Sharon over Albie being Phil’s son and not his.

As he started to strangle Sharon, Linda grabbed a carving fork from the side and stabbed Keanu. After Keanu’s death, ‘The Six’ then buried him in the boarded up café.

However, Linda’s been starting to unravel ever since, struggling to keep her killer secret under wraps.

Keanu is dead and buried – but, for how long? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Keanu’s body to resurface because of Linda?

With Linda drinking and showing signs of upset in public, she’s proving to be rather unreliable for the rest of ‘The Six.’

A new fan theory now suggests that she could completely lose it and dig up Keanu’s body whilst drunk.

One fan commented: “Putting money on it now, Linda will go on a mad one drunk and dig Keanu’s body up like Sam did with Dean.”

putting money on it now, Linda will go on a mad one drunk and dig Keanus body up like Sam did with Den #EastEnders — ЯYΛN 💎 (@rygeorgetilley) January 10, 2024

I think one of the Six (probably Linda) will do a Sam Mitchell and dig up the body like what happened to Dirty Den. #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) January 10, 2024

Another fan added to the theory: “I think one of ‘The Six’ (probably Linda) will do a Sam Mitchell and dig up the body like what happened to Dirty Den.”

Linda is unravelling (Credit: BBC)

Will Linda make things worse?

Linda’s turned to the bottle after breaking her sobriety. But, with Dean back and after having killed Keanu, will she revisit the burial site and dig Keanu’s body back up? Will she risk everything in a drunken moment?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Linda dig Keanu’s body back up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!