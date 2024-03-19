EastEnders spoilers: Ben arrested at Callum’s birthday party

Latest EastEnders spoilers reveal a shock in store for Callum Highway when the police arrest Ben Mitchell at his birthday party.

With Ben arrested on charges of a past crime, Callum and the Mitchells attempt to come to terms with the fallout. Can they help Ben out of his sticky situation?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Callum’s birthday party doesn’t exactly go as expected (Credit: BBC)

Callum gets an unpleasant birthday surprise

Callum is disappointed when it becomes clear that Ben hasn’t made any plans for his birthday. However, after pressure from Jay and Lexi – and some advice from his dad – Ben decides to throw a surprise birthday party after all.

Callum is touched by Ben’s sweet gesture. However, things take an unexpected and disastrous turn when the police arrive to arrest Ben.

But what has Ben done?

The police have an unpleasant surprise for Callum and Ben (Credit: BBC)

The family falls apart as Ben faces questioning

At the station, Ben protests his innocence as details of an earlier crime resurface. Back at home, tensions rise between Jay, Kathy and Phil. Phil calls in dodgy lawyer Ritchie on Ben’s behalf.

Ben protests his innocence… but is he telling the truth? (Credit: BBC)

As an argument erupts between the family, Lexi arrives home and demands to know the truth. As Ritchie arrives to speak to Phil, Lexi is adamant that she deserves to be involved in the conversation.

Later, Phil takes a call from Ben, who has a request for his father…

Jay and Lexi pay Ben a visit (Credit: BBC)

Phil and Callum make a plan

Jay and Lexi go to see Ben at the police station. However, things don’t go smoothly, and Lexi decides to walk out on her dad.

Later, Phil and Callum have a heart-to-heart after he refuses to see Ben. Phil encourages Callum to give his son a second chance.

It’s all getting too much for Lexi (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Kathy grows suspicious of Phil’s actions. As she confronts Phil, the Mitchells continue to deal with the fallout of Ben’s arrest.

And, as the family try to work out what to do next, Callum puts his profession to his advantage.

Can he and Phil get Ben out of hot water?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

