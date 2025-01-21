EastEnders set to air tragic twist in Phil depression storyline as he tries to take his own life

H’s been battling depression for a while, and now EastEnders bosses have announced that Phil Mitchell is set to attempt to take his own life. This follows a rough couple of years for Phil, in which he struggled with the collapse of his marriage to Kat, son Ben’s imprisonment, and Sharon’s relationship with Teddy.

As Phil’s mental health worsens, he begins to exhibit symptoms of a psychotic break – coming to a crisis point as he experiences hallucinations and thoughts of suicide.

Phil’s depression will reach a crisis point (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders reveals tragic twist in Phil depression story

Revealing details of the story, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Phil’s depression storyline will focus on his decline in mental health and the subsequent psychotic symptoms, and the reaction of those around him, as we hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time.”

Praising star Steve McFadden‘s performance, Chris continued: “Steve’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and has thoughtfully portrayed the complex realties of depression, and the experience of psychotic symptoms, with compassion and understanding.”

The storyline will see Phil struggle as depression takes hold and his psychotic symptoms intensify. He then begins experiencing hallucinations – and starts to believe that his life is no longer worth living.

Mental health charities praise soap’s handling of depression storyline

Mental health charities have praised the soap’s handling of Phil’s depression.

Lorna Fraser, head of Samaritans’ Media Advice Service said: “The EastEnders team has done a great job capturing the reality of a mental health crisis, and we were delighted to help them tell Phil’s story in a safe and responsible way. The nature of a soap makes it possible to present sensitive topics in uniquely engaging ways through characters audiences can relate to.

“We know men often struggle to open up and share how they are feeling. So it’s good to show the importance of checking in and lending a listening ear in this way.”

Phil has struggled to open up to those close to him (Credit: BBC)

Soap works with mental health charity to handle Phil’s story

Media of Mind’s Joe Levenson revealed that the organisation had worked with the BBC to sensitively portray Phil’s story.

“On-screen fictional portrayals can drastically shift how we think, feel, and behave in relation to our mental health. Through our media advisory service, we have worked closely with the EastEnders team,” said Joe.

“Over this period, we provided extensive feedback to help build a greater understanding of what it’s like for men experiencing suicidal feelings and reaching a crisis point for their mental health. Loneliness, depression, and suicide are all devastating, and we know the figures of those affected in the UK are huge, particularly among men. We sadly need storylines like Phil’s now more than ever.”

Grant to return to save Phil?

The soap recently announced that Ross Kemp will be returning to the soap for its 40th anniversary celebrations. With Phil struggling with his declining mental health, brother Grant may well provide the support Phil needs.

“We’ll see Phil Mitchell going down the loneliness and depression storyline. I think at the 40th anniversary of EastEnders we will see Phil have enough of it all and attempt the unthinkable. Just before he tries or does do it, Grant Mitchell will walk in and save him,” predicted one fan.

Will Grant be there for Phil’s time of need?

