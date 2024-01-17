EastEnders spoilers tonight: Phil’s affair is revealed and Kat is left heartbroken

EastEnders spoilers tonight reveal Phil and Kat are having a lavish karaoke birthday party in The Vic when Sam ruins the celebrations. She exposes Phil’s fling with Emma and Kat is sent spiralling.

Meanwhile, Denise arranges a couple’s counselling session to get her marriage back on track. But is she really ready for therapy? And as the other women worry about her state of mind, will Jack sense something is up?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Family means nothing to Sam who outs Phil’s affair tonight (Credit: BBC)

Phil’s fling exposed

With Sam blackmailing Phil, he’s not interested in her threats. As Phil refuses to give her the money, Sam makes it clear she’ll do whatever it takes to get it – including telling Kat everything.

Elsewhere, Kat is worried when she sees Phil and Ben in close knit talks. She wants to know what’s going on, but Ben as ever protects his dad and refuses to tell her anything.

Phil later decides to give in to Sam to protect his marriage. And a heart to heart with Kat sees him lay his true feelings for his wife on the line. Their warm moment is soon interrupted by Sam, however.

Despite having got what she wanted, she decides to out Phil anyway. Getting on the mic, she begins to make a speech to the packed pub. And then she drops her brother right in by announcing he slept with Emma.

Kat is left heartbroken, but can Phil talk her round?

Can Denise snap herself out of this? (Credit: BBC)

Denise can’t cope in EastEnders spoilers

Desperate to move forward, Denise arranges a last minute couple’s counselling session for her and Jack. But it’s clear Christmas is weighing heavily on her mind.

At the session Jack opens up, but it’s soon apparent Denise hasn’t listened to a word he’s said. Denise tries to apologise later on, but he’s not happy and heads outside for some air – where he bumps into Stacey.

As the pair talk, it’s clear the chemistry is still crackling. Are their feelings growing? And will they reignite their affair?

Elsewhere the other four women meet in the barrel store of The Vic for a crisis meeting to discuss Denise. How will they keep her quiet?

Will Cindy ever get on board with Anna and Bobby? (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s not happy

When Cindy finds out Bobby is taking Anna on a date, she’s not impressed. However things don’t go to plan and smug Cindy is relieved to hear it.

But when Ian then steps in to help the young lovers out, Cindy isn’t happy with his actions. Will she ever approve of Bobby and Anna’s relationship?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

