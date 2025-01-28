EastEnders: Reiss must die as punishment for his crimes, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders have demanded that villainous Reiss Colwell die as punishment for his crimes. These crimes, for the uninitiated, include smothering his comatose wife, Debbie, to death – and then letting pregnant Sonia take the rap.

And then, when his guilty secret was uncovered by Bianca, he kidnapped her and held her hostage in a sound-proofed lockup. He managed to clear Sonia’s name with a confession video from Bianca, but things are quickly spiralling out of his control.

And, with Sonia now asking some difficult questions, Reiss can only keep his secret for so long. With Reiss’s final scenes in the soap reportedly having already been filmed, his exit is imminent – but how will he leave Walford?

Reiss has Bianca locked up (Credit: BBC)

Reiss must die, demand EastEnders fans

Many fans are hoping that Reiss will die before he leaves Walford. And, in the opinion of such viewers, it would be a well-deserved end.

“I cannot wait to watch Reiss die,” said one viewer on X last night.

“After seeing Bianca this week looking so defeated and her food being rationed I really hope someone – preferably her – kills him and gets off Scott free. idk why it makes me feel so sad seeing her like that. So I really just want Reiss to die,” another said on Reddit recently.

“I think he will try to kill himself, but he will die accidentally while trying to kill himself in the most painful way,” said a third.

“Can somebody just kill off Reiss, he is totally and utterly unhinged!” begged another fan.

Do you want to see Reiss die?

The end is nigh for Reiss (Credit: BBC)

Everything we know about Reiss’s exit so far

Actor Jonny Freeman has already filmed his final scenes on the soap, celebrating with his fellow co-stars at a party. And, with soaps filming months in advance, that means Reiss’s exit isn’t too far away.

But what will his exit look like? Will he go out with a bang for the show’s 40th anniversary? Or – more likely, knowing Reiss as we do – a whimper?

The soap hasn’t confirmed how Reiss’s story will end, but with so many loose ends dangling, he can’t keep his secret for long. There’s a lot of evidence out there, just waiting to be uncovered. It only remains to be seen whether he will end up in prison, worm his way out of justice… or die trying.

