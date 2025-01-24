EastEnders: All the evidence that will lead to Reiss’ downfall

In EastEnders, Reiss Colwell’s downfall looms but he’s currently staying under the police radar – but, could some key evidence expose him?

He currently has Bianca locked up and chained. She’s been in a lock-up for months, surviving off biscuits and noodles. But, are things about to change?

Here’s all the key evidence that has popped up in recent scenes that could expose Reiss as Debbie’s killer.

Bianca cleverly positioned her camera (Credit: BBC)

1. Dollhouse

This week, Bianca recorded a ‘confession’ video, fessing up to the murder of Debbie Colwell. She thought that this would get Reiss off the hook whilst also helping her to get free from the lock-up.

In this video, Bianca positioned herself so that a dollhouse could be seen in the background of the video. Reiss didn’t spot this and gave the video into the court as evidence that Sonia was innocent.

But, this dollhouse was actually Debbie’s. Debbie’s parents would be able to recognise this as their daughter’s and realise that Reiss was involved with Bianca’s confession video somehow.

One fan spotted this and said: “As soon as someone sees Bianca’s video and Debbie’s dollhouse in the background, someone will find Bianca.”

Was the door left open? (Credit: BBC)

2. Unlocked door

When Reiss went against his and Bianca’s plan and decided to keep her locked up despite the video, Bianca was livid and tried her best to escape.

With this failing, Reiss thought it best to leave Bianca in the lock-up without sticking around for long. He then scarpered but it looked as though he left the door unlocked…

This would potentially help Bianca escape if she managed to free herself from the chain. Or, alternatively, someone could open the door and walk in.

One fan on X wondered: “Reiss didn’t lock the door of his man cave. How long, in London, till someone notices and goes in?”

Does Debbie’s mum hold the key? (Credit: BBC)

3. Debbie’s mum

Debbie’s mum is clearly not Reiss’ biggest fan. She never trusted him and sobbed the day her darling daughter Debbie married him.

She wants justice and she won’t stop until she gets it. The gut feeling of Debbie’s mum knows that Reiss is dangerous. And, she’d recognise Debbie’s belongings in the back of Bianca’s video easily.

It surely won’t be long before Debbie’s mum brings Reiss down once and for all.

One fan hoped: “I love Debbie’s mum but I am desperate for her to put all of her energy into working out it was Reiss.” Could this be the key to exposing Reiss?

