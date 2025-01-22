EastEnders spoilers: When will Reiss be revealed as Debbie’s killer? Everything we know

In EastEnders spoilers, Reiss Colwell looks set to reach his comeuppance sooner rather than later which will delight many fans.

He’s currently got Bianca locked away and chained up whilst letting poor Sonia face a lengthy prison sentence for a murder she didn’t commit.

But, when will the soap expose Reiss as Debbie’s true killer? Here’s all we know.

Reiss chained Bianca up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss Colwell crimes

Reiss Colwell murdered his comatose wife Debbie so that he didn’t have to pay her care home fees anymore.

Then after this, the police arrested pregnant Sonia. And, Reiss failed to confess the truth.

With Sonia in prison, Bianca was desperate to free her and ended up discovering that Reiss was the true culprit.

He then tried to stop her from going to the police by luring her into a lock-up and kidnapping her. Reiss chained Bianca up back in November…

Now, with Bianca doing anything she can to get Reiss to let her out, she’s offered to tell the police that she was the one to kill Debbie.

Fans are fed up with Reiss getting away with it (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for Reiss comeuppance

With Bianca offering Reiss a Get Out of Jail Free Card, fans have grown tired of Reiss getting away with his crimes.

They’re begging for someone to bring him down so that he can then receive a deserving comeuppance.

One fan commented: “Can somebody just kill off Reiss? He is totally and utterly unhinged!”

Another viewer added: “Will be glad when Reiss is found out he killed his wife and locked up Bianca.”

A third person shared: “Yes it’s gone on too long now. Time he was caught. Maybe Bianca will free herself…”

A final fan finished: “This Reiss and Bianca storyline is annoying me now. Reiss needs to get locked up.”

Reiss will exit soon (Credit: BBC)

All we know about Reiss’ exit

Recent reports suggest that Reiss will be leaving the soap as actor Jonny Freeman finished filming his final scenes, celebrating with his fellow co-stars at a party.

With soaps filming a couple of months in advance, Reiss looks set to be entering his final months on the Square. And, the soap’s 40th anniversary is also just around the corner…

But, what will his exit look like? Will he get his comeuppance? Will he end up in prison? And, will Bianca and Sonia finally be free? Or, will Reiss find a way to worm his way out of it all?

