EastEnders: The Seven promo shot shows blood on the floor so fans think picture is a red herring

Boy, is EastEnders really spoiling us this week with more promo shots for the Christmas flashforward – this time featuring The Seven. Seven men who are potential victims line up. But which one of them dies?

Well, eagle-eyed fans aren’t sure it’s any of them! They have pointed out one particular element of the shot that they think shows the victim is already dead when this picture was taken.

Did you spot it?

All the women and the men are lined up together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders release promo shot of The Seven

Back in February fans were left desperate for answers after a flash-forward scene showed Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale standing over a dead body on Christmas Day. The women have since been dubbed The Six and EastEnders has drip-fed us clues as to what really happens over the course of the last 10 months.

And now the big day is nearly here, the show is stepping up its game. Earlier this week EastEnders dropped the new trailer merging all of The Six trailers together.

Theories surrounding what the trailer was telling us circulated. They ranged from a seventh killer, to Denise being in the frame, to TWO men being killed rather than one.

And now EastEnders has shared some pictures of The Seven – all the men who are potential victims.

The images show Jack Branning, Nish Panesar, Dean Wicks, Phil Mitchell, Keanu Taylor, Ravi Gulati and Rocky Cotton all wearing smart suits. And crucially, all wearing the all-important cufflinks we know the victim is wearing on Christmas Day. They are surrounded by orange smoke.

Another of the shots shows all seven men together with all six women.

This promo shot has a strange clue… (Credit: BBC)

Is the EastEnders promo pic a red herring?

However, it’s a second image that has got fans really talking. All the men are positioned together in The Vic, wearing the same outfits and the cufflinks.

But crafty detectives have spotted a pool of blood on the floor behind Rocky. Many of them are now convinced The Seven are red herrings and in fact someone else altogether will die at Christmas.

“It would be typical EastEnders for the body to be none of these men,” said one. Someone else replied: “I think you’re right, because the blood is already on the floor behind them…”

Someone else agreed: “It’s no one in the promo because the blood is already on the floor.”

“Why is there blood on the floor and this lot are all still alive?” speculated one more.

Or could the blood being behind Rocky’s chair mean he is the victim?

Ian and Cindy’s daughter was killed in 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Beale trick

It wouldn’t be the first time EastEnders has released a promo shot suggesting potential suspects and it being none of them! Back in 2015 the soap was about to reveal who killed Lucy Beale and shared a dark image of Lucy’s eyes and 13 potential killers.

However, it turned out to be her brother Bobby Beale, with stepmum Jane Beale moving the body. This meant none of those touted as suspects actually did it.

Fans at the time were furious, so would EastEnders really do it again? Or have they learnt their lesson – and if so, which of The Seven will die on Christmas Day?

