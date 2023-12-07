EastEnders: Phil Mitchell can’t be killed off, fans beg after seeing new soap promo photo

With Christmas just weeks away, EastEnders have now released a new promo shot of the potential Christmas Day death victims.

Now, Phil Mitchell has been added to the mix, becoming one member of ‘The Seven’ men who have their fates up in the air.

Fans are fearing for the life of the soap legend and have taken to social media to demand that EastEnders protect Phil’s life.

‘The Seven’ may soon become six (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: ‘The Seven’

EastEnders have just released a brand new promo photo ahead of the highly anticipated Christmas Day episode.

The photo shows seven of the male characters – aka ‘The Seven’ – dressed up in suits whilst wearing those all important cufflinks.

Viewers will know that in the flashforward scene at the start of the year, the Christmas Day death victim was wearing these cufflinks.

So, who are ‘The Seven?’ The group consists of Jack, Nish, Dean, Phil, Keanu, Ravi and Rocky.

All of these characters are connected to at least one of ‘The Six’ female suspects, meaning that one of them likely pegs it this festive season.

Phil is in danger (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear for Phil Mitchell ahead of Christmas

Now that Phil’s been included in ‘The Seven’ potential victims photo, fans are worried about the future of the character.

Of course, Phil’s currently at risk because he’s actually the baby daddy of Albie. He’s also just found out that Karen was the one to stage Albie’s kidnapping.

Phil’s also hiding the fact that he slept with Lola’s mum, Emma, from Kat. Fans have now demanded that the soap saves Phil despite him being a potential target for many reasons.

One EastEnders fan exclaimed: “I swear if Phil or Jack die, I’m gonna riot!!”

I’m telling you right now if Phil Mitchell is the dead body #Eastenders has made the biggest mistake since they killed off Ronnie and Roxy pic.twitter.com/48TKwk6LMI — Gemma (@sacredgem83) December 7, 2023

I would like all of these to be killed off. Except Phil #Eastenders https://t.co/1yo2FD6RhP — Tis Yourself (@WellTisYourself) December 7, 2023

A second viewer wrote: “I’m telling you right now if Phil Mitchell’s the dead body EastEnders has made the biggest mistake since they killed off Ronnie and Roxy.”

Another fan added: “I would like all of these to be killed off – except Phil.”

A fourth fan commented: “Rocky, Jack and Phil better be there for bants cause I’ll be so [bleep] if it’s one of them.”

Phil’s in the running for the Christmas Day death (Credit: BBC)

Will Phil die at Christmas?

Phil’s now a potential victim and certainly has a few enemies in Walford, with more likely to come once all secrets relating to him come out.

But, will Phil die at Christmas? Or, will another one of ‘The Seven’ end up dead instead? Or, perhaps the victim will be somebody else entirely…

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Phil die at Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!