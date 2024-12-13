Mick Carter must return to EastEnders to save Linda insist fans

EastEnders has aired some pretty harrowing Linda Carter scenes this week that have culminated in her mother Elaine giving her an ultimatum: go to rehab or get out now.

But fans don’t think rehab is the answer for Linda. In fact, they are sure only one thing will save her from herself: her beloved Mick Carter.

Linda and Mick were soulmates (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Mick in EastEnders

Together since their teens, Linda and Mick were devoted to each other – despite the blip when he married Janine briefly.

In fact even his marriage to Janine couldn’t keep them apart – despite scheming Janine‘s best efforts. She set Linda up on drink driving charges and when the truth was exposed (on Christmas Day) Mick was furious.

He and Linda reunited and went on a frantic car chase to catch Janine and bring her to justice. A dramatic end saw them in the sea, with Mick dragging Janine (who was pregnant with his child) to safety and then going back in to rescue Linda. Linda got herself to shore, but Mick never made it back. He is presumed dead although his body was never found.

Even Elaine can’t help Linda cope (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s downward spiral

Meanwhile since his 2022 departure Linda has had quite the awful time. Her rapist, Dean Wicks, moved back to the Square and terrorised her. She then killed Keanu Taylor to save her friend Sharon Watts’ life. Despite it being self-defence, the women present opted not to call the police and instead buried Keanu’s body.

Inevitably the body was discovered and The Six have done everything they can to cover their tracks – including framing Dean.

Nish Panesar has now taken the blame, but the guilt and the lying has taken its toll on Linda and she has turned back to the bottle.

Drinking herself stupid, she isn’t listening to anyone. Earlier this week she upset her children and moved in with Sharon. But then she drunkenly left the door open and Sharon was burgled – with all Albie’s Christmas presents stolen. Sharon kicked her out and Linda slept on a park bench.

Elaine returned from her honeymoon on Thursday night (December 12) and when she realised how bad things had got with her daughter she vowed to make it better. However when Linda brought a strange drunk man back and he went to the toilet in Ollie and Annie’s bedroom, Elaine snapped. Even with all the will in the world only Linda can fix herself and Elaine admitted defeat telling her she must go to rehab immediately or if she chooses to keep drinking she had to leave for good.

Next week Linda will choose the booze and heads off into the night.

But fans know rehab is not the answer for Linda. There is only one thing that can save her: Mick.

Is Mick Linda’s only hope? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Mick return

Writing on Twitter they insisted EastEnders must do all they can to get Danny Dyer back as Mick Carter to save Linda.

“Bring Mick back for Linda, and hopefully, she’ll beat her addiction,” said one.

Another begged: “Come on EE. It’s time for L to be reunited with Mick. She has suffered enough we need Mikinda reunion and their happy ending they deserve it.”

“Oh Mick please come back and save your L before it’s too late,” added one more.

Another screamed: “HOWEVER it happens, Mick Carter MUST RETURN!!!!!!”

“Mick was Linda’s whole world since she was 12. She felt so safe and loved by him. To think how she’s been since 2022 without him. Give him back to her now,” demanded a fifth.

And a sixth wrote: “I’m over drunk Linda now. The only person saving her is Mick, So EastEnders, enough now, bring him back whatever it takes!!!”

EastEnders needs Mick back (Credit: BBC)

Will Danny Dyer return to EastEnders as Mick Carter?

Although fans are ever helpful, at the time of his exit from EastEnders Danny said he felt he was done with the roll.

However, speaking back in September 2023, he told Radio Times: “I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me.

“Mick’s exit felt like a real ‘full stop’, but maybe it was a ‘dot, dot, dot’.”

Recently speaking to KISS Breakfast Radio Show in October 2024, Danny expressed his desire to return to EastEnders for the soap’s 40th.

The actor teased: “I would be up for going back for the 40th anniversary, but nobody’s contacted me.

“I’ve chucked it out there. I think I need to go back and save my wife Linda, who’s now become a murderess.

“It does worry me a bit.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

