Lola Pearce-Brown made yet another appearance from beyond the grave via video message during yesterday’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, September 11).

Lola died last year from a brain tumour, but she has continued to appear via video messages. This time, it was to wish Janet a happy 18th birthday.

However, fans are getting annoyed at the messages and have begged the soap to stop them.

Lola passed away last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happened to Lola?

Billy Mitchell’s granddaughter Lola arrived in the Square in 2011 before leaving in 2016. She returned in 2019 alongside daughter Lexi.

In 2022, Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and was later told it was terminal.

Her death hit those close to her hard, particularly husband Jay.

However, since her death last year, Lola has popped up on numerous occasions to offer advice and encouragement to loved one during important milestones.

Last year, a video was played to daughter Lexi to mark her first day at secondary school. She’s also sent messages to Jay following the news that she’d signed him up for the London Marathon.

During yesterday’s episode, a message was played from Lola to mark Billy’s daughter, Janet’s 18th birthday.

Lola was heard telling Janet: “I just wanted to stop by and wish you a massive happy birthday on your 18th birthday! Wow!

“I bet mum and dad have spoiled you rotten. They love you and they’re so proud of you. Happy birthday, darling!”

While Janet was delighted with the video message, fans weren’t feeling the love as much.

Lola has sent many messages from beyond the grave (Credit: BBC)

Fans ask for Lola messages to stop

Fans took to X to beg for the video messages from beyond the grave to stop.

“Lola and her video messages, [bleep] off! Tired of her living on beyond the grave. Just stay dead! And chuck that framed photo of her in the bin!,” wrote one viewer.

“Are we going to be seeing Lola video messages for the next 70 years?” asked another fan, with a third writing: “You’re joking. Not ANOTHER Lola cameo.”

“Lola! Her videography is never ending,” said a fourth viewer, with a fifth saying: “Lola has come back for another video appearance. Kill me now. When does it end?”

Do you agree?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!