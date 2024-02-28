Fans of EastEnders have slammed Jade Masood after noticing one ‘disgusting’ habit which she has continued to practice since joining the soap.

The daughter of Dean Wicks and Shabnam Masood, Jade recently re-joined the soap as she paid a visit to her dad in Walford. Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, Jade recently underwent a lung transplant to help with her condition.

However, her scenes have left some fans frustrated – with many claiming that ‘all she does is cough’ and brings little else to the soap. Meanwhile, others have picked up on one recurring habit they wish she could be rid of.

Jade spends most of her time in Beale’s Eels – coughing all over the produce (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam Jade for ‘disgusting’ habit

Writing on X, a number of EastEnders fans shared their thoughts on Jade‘s recent scenes. And many had picked up that she never seems to cover her mouth when she coughs.

“I wish Jade would put her hand over her mouth then she coughs. Especially when she is sat in Beales Eels,” said one fan.

“Put your hand over your mouth when you’re coughing and spluttering please!” replied another.

“Can’t be doing with Jade coughing every five minutes, put your hand over your mouth,” a third added.

“You would think they would have her wear a mask. It’s tiny in that restaurant. If I were a guest, I would leave with her coughing all over the place,” commented one user on a Reddit thread.

“I know, she’s just coughing up everywhere! So disgusting,” agreed a fifth.

Jade may be sick, but is there any excuse for bad manners?

Jade has always been convinced of Dean’s innocence (Credit: BBC)

Jade defends dad Dean as Amy lays into the local rapist

Between coughing fits, Jade defended her dad last night (Tuesday, February 27) as Amy exposed him as a rapist.

She’d successfully managed to set Dean up on a date – but it ended in spectacularly bad fashion as Amy spotted the pair together. Storming over, Amy called out rapist Dean in the middle of the street, leaving him humiliated.

Jade was quick to leap to her dad’s defence – another bad habit she could do with ditching.

