EastEnders: ‘It’s not over yet’ say fans as they predict major plot twist in Nish exit

Nish Panesar is going down for Keanu’s murder – but fans of EastEnders have predicted that his story is far from done. This week’s episodes saw Nish learn the truth about the events of Christmas, discovering that Denise had whacked him over the head with a bottle, and that Linda had killed Keanu.

He then attempted to blackmail Suki into reconciliation, telling her he’d confess to the murder if she let him move back in. He then reneged on the deal, and attempted to force himself on her the following night.

As a horrified Avani and Nugget walked in on the scene, Nish’s granddaughter succeeded where many had failed – and managed to appeal to his better nature. No, we didn’t know he had one either.

The Six were shocked as Nish confessed to Keanu’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Nish takes the blame

Nish then gathered the Six over at The Queen Vic, where he had them fill him in on the details of Keanu’s murder. Having called the police, he confessed to everything, leaving the women shocked and relieved.

But is that really it for nasty Nish? It may have seemed as though he’s done for, but a number of fans have predicted that his story is far from over….

Is this it for Nish? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict ‘major plot twist’ following Nish arrest

Writing on X as the episode ended, fans shared their thoughts on Nish’s apparent ‘exit.’ And many figured that Nish must have something else up his sleeve.

“Sorry but there must be a major plot twist here or something because there no way Nish’s ending is prison for a crime he didn’t commit. No way, i won’t accept this. Great villain, he needs a better ending,” wrote one fan.

“Does anyone else think this isn’t the end of the six storyline – despite Nish handing himself over to the most rubbish police officers in the world ? What about Bernie???!!!! This is still a loose end that could yet unravel…” said another.

“Bet Nish will ‘orchestrate’ something from prison,” predicted a third.

“I am 99.9999999% certain that’s not the last we’ve seen of Nish,” another agreed.

Nish made Suki promise not to remarry (Credit: BBC)

Nish is taking the rap for now, but it seems unlikely that a villain of his caliber will see out the rest of his days in a prison cell. And, with him making Suki promise to never marry again, there’s always the possibility that he’ll return for revenge once she fails to uphold her end of the bargain.

Never underestimate Nish…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!