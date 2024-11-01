EastEnders: Has Nish left for good after Halloween showdown with ‘The Six?’

In EastEnders, Nish Panesar got pulses racing in tonight’s (Thursday, October 31) spooky Halloween special – which saw him face off with ‘The Six.’

Starting off with a fight with Nish (sound effects included) paired with clips from The Vic’s Halloween party with several impressive costumes, the episode was as frightening as it was tense.

After attacking Suki and being stopped by Nugget and Avani, the business owner ‘owned up’ to the police that he killed Keanu – and took the fall for the women.

But is this the end of Nish Panesar?

Nish rumbled ‘The Six’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish takes the fall

Nish started the episode by controlling Suki and asking for affection. When he noticed she was pulling away – Suki owned up that she didn’t love him.

Taking this to heart, Nish attacked Suki and looked to be causing serious harm. They were stopped by the arrival of Stacey, Nugget and Avani.

Earlier on, Stacey tried to get Vinny to head over and check on his mum. He refused, but the two kids stepped in after noticing Suki’s sad face yesterday.

As they entered, they broke Suki and Nish up and Stacey demanded that Nish leave. He tried to justify his actions to an emotional Avani – but she didn’t want to hear it.

Later, Avani and Nish had a difficult conversation where she asked him a few home truths. He realised the errors of his actions, and decided to step up.

Nish gave ‘The Six’ a nasty surprise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish gathers ‘The Six’

Before, Suki agreed to get back with him if he took the rap for Keanu’s murder. He said yes, but backtracked when he heard Suki say she would end with him as soon as he went to prison behind his back.

But nasty Nish stepped up and decided it was time to let Suki go. He gathered ‘The Six’ in The Vic.

The women were nervous and got emotional when Nish quizzed them on their statements. They could hear police sirens, and ‘The Six’ thought their time was over.

Nish stepped up and took the blame, however, and told the police a calculated false story.

The police carted him away – but Nish begged Suki to promise that she would not marry Eve.

He wanted that one thing from her – but what will happen if she ignores him?

Nish has his own evil streak (Credit: BBC)

Has Nish gone for good?

It appears Nish is gone for good, but there’s every possibility he could come clean if Suki doesn’t uphold her end of the bargain.

It was reported by The Sun that actor Navin Chowdhry quit the BBC soap after two years, with a source saying: “It’s not known if Nish will be killed off, even though his health is suffering, but expect the exit to be very impactful and dramatic.

“Navin has made quite the impact on the show in the two years he has been a part of it, especially as a key part of the huge Christmas storyline with The Six. He’ll be missed by cast, crew and viewers alike.”

While all fingers point to his departure, his exact exit date is not yet known. There could still be time for him to make an appearance in court scenes…

And with Eve due to return soon, could this change Suki’s mind?

Perhaps nasty Nish will come back one year on for another Christmas showdown…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.