In EastEnders, Suki and Nish have been back and forth for months – with several breakups due to Nish’s controlling and abusive ways.

Now Nish has cracked ‘The Six’ after coaxing a confession out of Kathy, it appears Suki could be due to get back with Nish to avoid him going to the police.

Fans are not happy about this, claiming show writers have undone a lot of good by dismissing Suki’s bravery in her decision to leave him.

EastEnders: Suki and ‘The Six’

Nish grew suspicious of ‘The Six’ after hearing a secret chat between Kathy and Suki. They’re not the most subtle, after all…

He was onto their secret meeting, as they tried to remember their statements from Christmas. While Nish was convinced that the women were up to something, they continued to insist that they had nothing to hide. Not letting go, he went with them to the police station, where they were all interviewed by DCI Arthurs over the events of Christmas.

He tricked Kathy into confessing, and Suki later revealed the whole picture. He is now holding the truth over the women, and insisting he will make his way back as Suki’s husband.

As Suki attempted to take matters into her own hands, she sent the other women home. However, it quickly became apparent that Nish could be easily bought. Rejecting Stacey’s calls, Suki prepared for Nish to move back into the house…

Their relationship was never smooth sailing, with Nish becoming increasingly abusive and controlling following his release from prison. Suki had a secret relationship with Eve and she left Nish after it came to light.

Nish has never accepted this, and it appears he never will…

Now that Nish knows the truth about Linda killing Keanu and Denise hitting Nish over the head, Suki’s offered him the chance to sleep with her for the night in a bid to buy his silence.

Fans livid with Suki offer to Nish

Fans flooded social media with criticism for Suki’s offer actions, claiming it would harm the long abuse storyline. One X viewer wrote: “Tell me there’s a twist please? This is gross. I can’t even tell if Suki is being serious out of desperation or has a plan.”

Another added: “Suki got out of her abusive relationship, came out, is in a relationship that has finally made her happy and this show threw that all away. IDK what she’s planning but that is not a good look.”

A third penned: “What’s with EastEnders making women pander to their abusers? Stacey tried to get Theo to confess by suggesting a relationship, Linda had to fake a confession for Dean and now Suki has to yield to Nish to keep ‘the Six’s’ secret safe. Where is the female empowerment?”

