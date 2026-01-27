WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as the drama surrounding Jasmine and Oscar continues.

If there’s one thing Jasmine is good at, it’s causing chaos, and Tuesday’s EastEnders (January 27) proves she hasn’t lost her touch as she disappears from Walford and leaves a trail of shock behind her.

Oscar is left rattled when he receives a cryptic message from Jasmine telling him she is better off on her own.

Fearing the worst, he rushes to The Vic to find her, only to be stopped in his tracks when Kat drops the bombshell that Jasmine has gone.

Oscar is heartbroken when Jasmine leaves EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Oscar worries for Jasmine

As the panic sets in, Oscar and Kat piece together that Jasmine lied to them both about where she spent the previous night.

The truth soon dawns that she has done a runner. Oscar then shocks Kat by revealing that he and Jasmine had been planning to leave Walford together. He also admits that the only thing stopping them was trying to scrape the money together.

Oscar is devastated, but Kat has bigger worries. With Jasmine gone, her hopes of getting Zoe out of prison feel more uncertain than ever.

The fallout doesn’t stop there. Patrick turns up and reveals that Jasmine returned the £1000 cheque he had given her, posting it back through his door before leaving.

With fears growing that Jasmine is now alone and penniless, Patrick turns his anger on Kat. He blames her for pushing their granddaughter away while she tried to free Zoe.

Kat has been hoping Jasmine would help her get Zoe out of jail (Credit: BBC)