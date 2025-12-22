EastEnders iPlayer release drops major bombshell about Jay’s new life away from Walford

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to premiere on terrestrial television – as the soap reveals what’s become of Jay Brown.

EastEnders has revealed what’s going on with ‘missing’ Jay in today’s episode of the soap (airing Monday, December 22), as the residents of Walford gather for a screening of Nigel’s film. As director Lexi takes charge, she’s full of hope that dad no.3 will return to see the film.

However, she’s heartbroken when Callum breaks the news that Jay won’t be coming down to see her or the movie. But why?

What happened to Jay Brown, and where did he go?

The BBC decided to axe actor Jamie Borthwick from the soap following this year’s Strictly scandal. With the EastEnders not giving Borthwick a chance to wrap up his final scenes as Jay, the soap instead gave the character an off-screen exit in September.

“His granddad’s got sick so he’s had to go and see him,” Lauren told Peter in an episode on September 17.

Jay’s remained there ever since, caring for grandfather Bert Atkinson. We know the real-life reason why Jay won’t be back, but what’s his in-universe excuse for not visiting Lexi over Christmas?

EastEnders reveals Jay Brown’s whereabouts as Lexi holds a film screening

As the story continues tonight, Lexi takes charge of the premiere of Nigel’s film. While the residents of Walford are all excited to see the festive feature, Lexi is disappointed when Callum tells her that Jay hasn’t made the trip back to Walford.

“Is Jay going to make tonight, it or what?” she asks Callum.

“Well you know how he’s got this new girlfriend up north,” Callum replies. “And how she’s not got anyone, at this time, at Christmas…”

“Stupid Elena,” responds a dismayed Lexi. “Let me guess, he’s staying there for Christmas as well?”

So there we have it. Jay won’t be driving home for Christmas – he’s spending it with his new girlfriend, Elena.

