EastEnders follow-up: Penny’s detective work leads to Bea’s sinister plan being exposed

Things took a seriously awkward turn in EastEnders tonight as Bea’s behaviour raised more than a few eyebrows, with her obsession over Honey reaching a whole new level and her lies starting to unravel.

While Billy and Honey were excited for a rare night off together, Bea had already set her sights on something else entirely. After managing to persuade Ian to take her out, she was less than impressed when she clocked Honey’s brand new dress and decided she had to have it too.

This isn’t new territory. Viewers have watched Bea quietly edge her way into Honey’s life for months, from copying her look to landing a job at the Minute Mart and getting cosy in the family home. But tonight, things escalated.

Bea bought the same dress as Honey in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Bea caused concern with her behaviour in EastEnders

After learning that Honey’s dress is from Penny’s stall in today’s episode, Bea went to buy the same one.

Penny even pointed out that Honey had bought the exact same dress the previous day. But Bea was adamant that it was the one she wanted.

However, when Bea’s card didn’t work, Penny told her she would have to insert it into the card machine. It was then that she took the card and noticed that it had Honey’s name on it.

When Penny questioned why she had Honey’s card, Bea thought fast and explained that Honey was treating her. Penny seemed impressed, and even commented on it when she later saw Honey in the pub.

As Honey was paying for drinks on her date with Billy – and while wearing her new dress from Penny’s stall – Penny commented that if she was feeling flush, she could get her a drink, too.

Honey seemed confused by the comment. When Penny pointed out the fact that she bought Bea a dress earlier, Honey assumed she had got her wires crossed and was talking about the matching clothes.

Bea and Honey in the same dress in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The double date from hell

Later, Honey and Billy were enjoying a date at Knight Fusion when Bea and Ian turned up. Not only was Bea wearing the same dress as Honey, but she also insisted on sitting with them, much to Billy’s horror.

When the bill came, everyone baulked at the price. But Bea was adamant it was her treat. She not only paid for the entire meal, but also added on a huge tip for Denzel. All done using the credit card she had taken out in Honey’s name.

Could Penny be the one who unearths Bea’s lies? (Credit: BBC)

Penny will be the one to expose Bea, say EastEnders fans

But with Penny now on to her, fans have worked out that it is only a matter of time before Bea’s lies are exposed…

“Penny sussing out Bea… yes girl – you can save Honey!” said one fan on X. Someone else added that it is only a matter of time before Bea’s lies catch up with her. “Surely it’s been over a month since Bea took the card out in Honey’s name. Honey should be getting payment due notices.”

What happens next for Bea?

The drama is far from over, as Bea and Ian continue to grow closer this week, even sharing their first kiss.

But the big question remains: is Bea simply longing for the kind of life Honey and Billy have built, or is her fixation spiralling into something far more troubling?

With Penny already circling, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out and when it does, it could change everything.