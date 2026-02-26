If you thought Tim Walton couldn’t sink any lower in EastEnders this week, think again. In scenes that have left viewers reeling, he not only duped Callum into breaking into his house and caught it all on CCTV, but then twisted the knife by coercing Johnny into sleeping with him to keep Callum out of prison.

Johnny believed he had no choice but to go through with it to protect the man he loves.

Johnny felt he had no choice but to sleep with Tim to help Callum in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Johnny slept with Tim to save Callum

Today’s EastEnders saw Johnny struggling in the wake of sleeping with Tim. Despite trying to outsmart him yesterday by getting his phone from his coat pocket so he could delete the footage, his plan backfired.

In the end, Johnny felt he had no choice but to sleep with Tim to get Callum off the hook. But while he believed he was doing the right thing to help his boyfriend, Johnny underestimated how much what had happened would haunt him.

As Johnny returned home from Tim’s house, Elaine was suspicious about where he’d been. Trying to avoid his grandmother’s prying, Johnny went for a shower before going to see Callum.

Unaware of what Tim had asked of Johnny, Callum grilled Johnny about how he managed to get Tim to drop his blackmail threats. Johnny kept the truth to himself, telling Callum that it was all sorted and he didn’t want to talk about it.

But as Callum cooked dinner, he was oblivious to the turmoil Johnny was going through.

Gina called Elaine to help drunk Johnny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Johnny avoided Callum

Needing to get out of the house, Johnny claimed he was going to get some wine. But instead, he went to Harry’s Bar, where he drank beer and downed shots in a bid to forget about the day.

Gina was worried about Johnny, especially when he started to talk in drunken riddles about what love means. So she called Elaine to come and get him.

Once Elaine arrived, she worked out immediately that Johnny had gone through with sleeping with Tim and was devastated for her grandson.

As she tried to talk to drunk Johnny, he pointed out that it was over, the situation was sorted and that Callum loves him, and that’s all that mattered. But before she could say anything more, he had to race off to be sick.

However, this Tim drama is far from over for Johnny and Callum, and next week sees Max get involved.

Max makes sure Tim gets the message loud and clear (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues for Tim in EastEnders next week

Next week, the weight of what has happened becomes too much for Johnny, and he finally confesses everything to Callum.

Callum is left stunned and furious. Yet when Johnny explains he was trying to protect both him and Lexi, Callum’s anger gives way to guilt.

But it does not stop there. After Linda confides in him about Tim’s behaviour, Max decides to take action. Posing as Tim’s taxi driver, Max kidnaps him and shoves him into the boot of his car.

As his plan plays out, Max makes it crystal clear to Tim that he is never to set foot in Walford again.

The big question now is whether this really is the last we will see of Tim, or if the nightmare is far from over for Johnny and Callum.

