Callum Highway and Johnny Carter have always had a Ben Mitchell-shaped shadow hanging over them in EastEnders.

But this week, that long-standing tension has exploded, leaving their relationship in absolute tatters and fans begging Callum to walk away.

After Tim’s blackmail plot ramped up, things quickly spiralled. Last week, he tried to pressure Callum into illegally digging up information in exchange for investing in Johnny’s struggling law firm.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Callum refused to risk his career, but Tim was not done.

Tim has been blackmailing Callum since last week (Credit: )

Tim blackmails Callum and Johnny in EastEnders

Yesterday’s EastEnders saw Callum fall for Tim’s plan, where Callum broke into a house to steal an incriminating USB stick for his ex.

It turned out that, of course, there was no USB stick, Ben hadn’t written the letter to Callum, and the house actually belonged to Tim. But by the time Callum had worked any of this out, Tim had CCTV footage of him breaking into his house.

By the end of yesterday’s episode, Tim revealed he planned to take this footage of Callum to the police, unless he dug up the information he asked for last week. However, Johnny was more worried that Callum had willingly gone to help Ben, despite promising not to.

Today’s EastEnders sees Callum and Johnny’s relationship in tatters, with Johnny complaining he will never come first.

Callum tries to reason that he wanted to help Ben for Lexi’s sake, but Johnny throws it back in his face, telling him he’s sick of him hiding behind Lexi.

Johnny and Callum have another huge fight over Ben (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans aren’t happy with Johnny

Later, as Callum tries to show Johnny that he is serious about their relationship, he asks Johnny what he can do to prove his love. Johnny tells him that if he really loved him, then he would sign his divorce papers from Ben.

But fans weren’t happy with Johnny using emotional blackmail, and have called the couple’s relationship ‘toxic’…

“I found Johnny emotionally blackmailing Callum to sign his divorce papers so disgusting,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another viewer agreed that the show is making Johnny’s character unlikable. “I never thought I’d see the day that I saw a relationship more toxic than Lauren and Peter. But Johnny and Callum are matching it. Never been a fan of them together, but they really are making Johnny’s character vile!”

Over on X, fans were all say the same thing. One viewer said: “Callum… you don’t have to ‘prove yourself’ to your partner! Johnny‘s behaviour is abusive!”

“This is further proof that Johnny & Callum don’t suit at all,” said another.

Johnny manipulates Callum into signing his divorce papers (Credit: BBC)

Tim isn’t giving up…

Despite their row, Johnny and Callum make up. But the peace is short-lived. Callum insists he will face whatever consequences come from Tim and refuses to be controlled.

Determined to protect him, Johnny arranges to meet Tim and tells him to forget the blackmail. He begs him to leave Callum alone, saying he will do anything to stop him losing his job.

That is exactly what Tim wants to hear. He agrees to delete the CCTV footage on one chilling condition. Johnny must spend the night with him.

Johnny is horrified by the demand. But with Callum’s future on the line, will he sacrifice everything to save him?

Read more: 13 EastEnders spoilers for next week, including Clare’s return and Max kidnaps Tim