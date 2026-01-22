EastEnders flashforward episode saw Max Branning plotting to have someone killed at the start of 2027, and fans are convinced they have already worked out who he wants dead.

The soap kicked off the year with a dramatic glimpse into the future, showing Max preparing to marry someone in Walford in 2027. Alongside the wedding nerves, viewers were teased with a masked gunman and a pregnant lover, leaving plenty of loose ends and even more questions by the time the episode wrapped up.

But the biggest shock came when police swooped in and arrested Max for ordering a murder. The show guarded the identity of his intended victim, but fans claim to know exactly who he targeted.

Max knows that Jasmine is hiding something (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders flashforward: Does Jasmine have a target on her back?

After this week’s explosive events involving Max and Jasmine, many viewers believe he wants to get rid of her. For good.

The Branning family has been in turmoil ever since Oscar announced his plans to leave Albert Square with Jasmine. Convinced she is nothing but trouble, Max has been desperate to stop the pair from running away together.

Jasmine, however, struck back by claiming Max tried to kiss her, an accusation that sounded believable, given his history.

Since then, Max has gone into full damage control mode. He is trying to keep his family intact while stopping Oscar from leaving the country. He has even teamed up with his enemy, Cindy Beale, in a desperate bid to get rid of Jasmine.

Cindy has joined forces with Max (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders flashforward: Fans make their predictions

With Max’s plans repeatedly blowing up in his face and Oscar still considering leaving, fans think Max may decide there is only one way to get rid of Jasmine for good.

“Maybe Max planned to kill Jasmine in the flashforward. She is pushing her luck there,” one fan wrote on X.

Another agreed: “Who killed Jasmine is definitely happening. That is why Max gets arrested next year!”

A third viewer added: “With Jasmine making enemies left, right and centre, it looks like a whodunnit may eventually be forming later down the line. It fits with Max’s solicitation to murder angle on NYD 2027.”

Police arrested Max in the EastEnders flashforward episode (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come

With every revenge plot blocked by Jasmine, Max clearly needs to rethink his approach. But is murder really his only option? There is also the small matter of the video of Anthony’s death on Jasmine’s phone.

Right now, Jasmine is the only person who knows the truth about Anthony’s demise. If Max could get his hands on that video, it could change everything.

Next week’s spoilers reveal Max discovers Jasmine lied about giving a statement to the police. He uses this information to force her to stay away from Oscar, leaving her furious.

Oscar also lets slip to Kat that he and Jasmine are planning to leave Walford, heightening Kat’s fears that Jasmine is not being entirely honest.

As things unravel for Jasmine, could she find herself facing a grisly fate by the time we catch up with the EastEnders flashforward?

