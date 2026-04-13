EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Ian is in grave danger after spotting sinister clue Bea is plotting something

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees Bea targeting Ian.
There is plenty of drama in Walford as Vicki’s hen party takes centre stage in today’s EastEnders, but it is not just her shock kiss with Zack that has everyone talking.
Viewers are far more intrigued by Bea’s bold next move, and it looks like Ian Beale could be firmly in her sights.
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Bea’s got Ian on her mind
Bea manages to wangle herself an invite to Vicki’s 60s-themed party, where she enjoys a night out with Honey and Yolande. However, while Honey is distracted by Zack, who is brought in at the last minute to be the stripper, Bea has Ian Beale on her mind.
The pair bonded last week when Bea was one of the few people who turned up to Ian’s election campaign event. Since then, Bea has set her sights on the local businessman.
As the women of Walford talk about their romances at the hen party, Bea admits she was in love once, but it ended badly. As she talks, it is clear that she is hiding something huge… but no one presses her on the matter.
Later, Bea reveals what she looks for in a relationship. She lists passion, respect and laughter… but we’re not sure she is going to get those from a man in Albert Square!
Bea sets her sights on unsuspecting Ian
As the evening wears on, Bea clearly has Ian on her mind. She asks Honey if she should confirm her date with Ian. Honey encourages Bea to follow her heart, so Bea leaves the party to find him.
She eventually tracks Ian down in McKlunky’s, where he is sharing a bargain bucket with Harvey. The pair are soaking up the alcohol after Ross’s stag party when Bea tells Ian she will let him take her out on a date. Ian is perplexed as she lists the rules of their date. And, before he can say too much, she tells him to pick her up at 7.30 pm the following evening.
Before she leaves, Bea checks that Ian has never cheated on a partner. But he lies, saying he has always been 100 per cent faithful.
Once she has gone, Harvey laughs at the pickle Ian has just got himself into. But Ian jokes that he didn’t have a chance to let Bea down gently!
EastEnders fans think Ian is in danger from Bea
While Bea’s confidence might be turning heads, viewers are already uneasy about what could come next. Her past behaviour has not gone unnoticed, and many fans are convinced Ian could be heading for trouble.
“How long before Ian upsets Bea? Knowing him, probably not long. I can see her sabotaging his campaign or getting jealous as he grows closer to Elaine, and then doing something sinister, like pushing her off a ladder,” said one fan on Reddit.
Someone else agreed: “Bea’s going to do something bad to Ian! He lied to her about fidelity, and she’s going to destroy him! She’s a psychopath.”
“Ian is going to be crucified by that vulture, Bea,” added another fan.
With speculation building and Bea’s past still shrouded in mystery, questions are already swirling.
Could her heartbreak push her to dangerous lengths? And is Ian walking straight into trouble without even realising it?