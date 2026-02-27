EastEnders’ Penny Branning and Vinny Panesar have only been together for a matter of weeks, yet they have already faced a life-changing twist after

And while the couple have decided to embrace parenthood, viewers are already bracing themselves for heartbreak.

After weighing up their options, Penny and Vinny chose to go ahead with the pregnancy, and fans have been over the moon. The pair, affectionately dubbed ‘Pinny’, have quickly become a favourite among loyal viewers who are desperate to see them get a happy ending.

Penny and Vinny discovered they’re having a baby this week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worry for Penny

Some viewers have predicted that Penny and Vinny’s story isn’t going to have a happy ending after re-watching the New Year flash-forward episode.

Eagle-eyed fans have predicted that baby Ethan, whom a struggling Jack is looking after by the end of the year, belongs to Penny and Vinny… and the dates certainly match up.

But why is Jack so down? And where are Penny and Vinny? While the simple explanation could be that Jack is just babysitting for the couple, fans are worried something much more sinister is on the cards.

As always with soaps, it is unlikely this is going to be a smooth pregnancy for the pair. Some fans are worried that Penny will either die in childbirth or be killed in an accident.

It was also revealed in the flash-forward episode that Max had saved Ethan and Jimmy’s lives. Could this be the same danger that Penny gets caught up in?

Fans are loving Penny and Vinny together, but predict drama in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans think things will end badly for Penny

We have still got months to see what drama is set to unfold in Walford. But fans are convinced they’re right and have taken to social media to share their worries…

“I have a really bad feeling this is going to end tragically, potentially with Penny dying, and I really hope I’m wrong,” said one viewer on Reddit.

“I’ve always really liked Penny and thought her and Vinny could be good together, so I’m loving this storyline. I’ve also been terrified of all this leading to her being killed off. It would be such a shame,” agreed someone else.

Fans were also saying the same thing about Penny in EastEnders over on X.

“If EastEnders is going the way I think it is, I’ll be so angry. If they’re going to kill Penny off straight after making her a mum, I might stop watching,” raged one fan.

Someone else agreed: “This just won’t end well for Penny and Vinny, will it?”

Read more: 13 EastEnders spoilers for next week, including Clare’s return and Max kidnaps Tim