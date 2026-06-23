EastEnders fans think Bea will murder Billy after shocking scenes in iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Bea continue to target Billy.

EastEnders viewers have been left stunned by today’s dramatic episode as Bea continues her mission to turn Honey against Billy.

After yesterday’s explosive scenes saw Bea publicly accuse Billy of cheating, fans watching today’s instalment believe they’ve spotted a chilling clue that could point to an even darker twist ahead, with some now fearing Billy could be in serious danger.

Bea told the whole pub Billy has been cheating on Honey yesterday (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bea manipulates everything

After Bea shows the whole pub the fake voice notes from Billy today, Honey is heartbroken by his apparent infidelity and races home to process the news.

Billy and Bea go with her, and the trio end up having a huge argument about what has happened. As Billy desperately tries to prove his innocence, Bea twists everything that he says, and he can’t convince Honey that he’s telling the truth.

Eventually, Honey throws both of them out. Bea heads back to The Vic, happy that she has succeeded in splitting the couple up.

Things then get better for Bea when she finds Zoe, Kat and Kim all looking at Billy’s online dating profile that she set up.

They’re shocked that Billy has been ‘cheating’ all this time and Kim takes it upon herself to be the one to break the news to Honey.

Billy asks Phil for his help (Credit: BBC)

Billy turns to Phil for help

Meanwhile, Billy has gone to see Phil, desperate for his help. Phil can’t believe that Honey would fall for Bea’s lies, and tells Billy he will sort things out.

However, when Billy later goes home to talk things through with Honey, he finds Bea on the doorstep. She openly admits that she is trying to ruin his marriage and tells Billy that he doesn’t deserve Honey.

Billy delivers some home truths to Bea, revealing her friendship with Honey is nothing compared to the many years of happy marriage they have behind them. Bea is clearly jealous, and when they go back to see Honey, Billy is shocked to find Kim there.

Honey is looking at the online dating profile, her heart breaking. Bea has even managed to make Billy’s online search history look incriminating, and Billy struggles to explain his way out of trouble once again.

Phil arrives and tries to defuse the situation, desperately trying to get Honey to see that Bea is pulling the wool over her eyes. But Bea has got Honey completely hoodwinked, and nothing anyone says will work.

Eventually, Honey asks everyone to leave. But Bea manages to worm her way back into Honey’s home by agreeing to stay the night.

Honey even thanks Bea, telling her she doesn’t know what she would do without her. Meanwhile, Billy stands outside his own home, all alone.

Honey cuts the head off a Billy doll and replaces it with a Bea doll (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear for Billy as Bea turns sinister

Fans are convinced there is a dark twist heading for this storyline after spotting a huge clue that Billy’s days could be numbered. At the end of the episode, after Honey has gone to bed, Bea gets out the crochet dolls she makes.

Bea lines up a family of dolls that look like Billy, Honey, Janet and Will. But at the end of the episode, Bea takes some scissors and cuts the head off the Billy doll. She then replaces it with a doll that looks like her.

Fans are convinced this spells trouble for Billy and took to social media to share their horror…

“Bea cutting the head off that doll was a bit sinister. I’m worried for Billy,” shared one fan. While a second viewer agreed: “I thought the same. Decapitating the Billy voodoo doll was bonkers!”

Someone else added: “I have got a feeling this Bea storyline is going to get darker yet. Bea cutting the head off that Billy doll was a bad omen.”

And finally, a fourth fan said: “That scene with the crocheted dolls was creepy. I reckon there might be one more big secret about her that’s still to be revealed.”

Could Billy be in danger from Bea as things take a seriously sinister turn in the coming days?

Read More: EastEnders spoilers for this week: First look as Bea splits up Billy and Honey