EastEnders fans seriously unimpressed as ‘new’ Queen Vic unveiled

The Queen Vic re-opened its doors in EastEnders last night (Thursday, May 8), just in time to hold a celebration in honour of VE Day’s 80th anniversary. It’s been two months since the Walford institution shuttered its door after being left as rubble in the aftermath of a terrible explosion.

The destruction of The Vic came after a vengeful Cindy pushed husband Ian in front of killer Reiss Colwell’s car after learning that it had been Kathy who attacked her on Christmas.

As the car collided with a small pile of gas tanks, an explosion broke out – shattering the pub to its foundations. Among those trapped inside was Martin Fowler, who died in the ensuing collapse.

The Queen Vic re-opened on EastEnders last night

The Vic has been closed since, with the Knights staying at Sonia’s home while they wait for builders to complete renovations. Those builders got to work very quickly, allowing George, Elaine and the Knight family to move back in last night.

Marking the occasion with a bang (too soon?) the family celebrated the pub’s grand reopening with a VE Day celebration. This concluded with a big party, and a moving tribute to their beloved Martin.

However, those expecting an all-new and shiny Queen Vic quickly had their expectations shattered with a resounding cry of… is that it?

EastEnders fans disappointed as soap reveals ‘new’ Queen Vic

Writing on social media as last night’s scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on the renovated Queen Vic. And many were quick to notice that not much seemed to have changed.

“What on earth was that??! Linda dropped a comment a few weeks ago in reference to Elaine’s bombastic, loud taste for interior design, essentially serving as a teaser for a radical new look for the Queen Vic, and it looks exactly the same as it did before,” wrote one fan.

“Even down to the same wallpaper!! It’s a shame though, they could have used it as an opportunity to change SOME things (bar a few beer taps) at least,” said another.

“Not only is it the quickest rebuild of any building destroyed only 79 days ago it looks no different!!!!” a third said.

“I didn’t want to see the Vic turned into some trendy wine bar or whatever. But it looking exactly the same just made the whole thing feel ridiculous. Like at least pick a different colour or something so it feels like it’s been rebuilt,” a fourth commented.

What do you think of the ‘new’ Queen Vic?

