EastEnders: All the ‘clues’ Reiss is dead as he causes major Vic explosion

Reiss Colwell returned to Walford and crashed his car into The Vic barrel store last night (Tuesday, February 18) in EastEnders – but, is he dead?

He then looked to be in a bad state. He lay in the driver’s seat of the car as the Vic exploded…

But, is Reiss dead? His comeuppance looks to be soon, but could this actually be the way he’s punished for his crimes? Here are all the ‘clues.’

Reiss crashed into The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Reiss caused explosion at The Queen Vic

Last night, Reiss lurked in the streets of Walford before sneaking into Sonia’s house to leave her a card.

Bianca heard him though and confronted him. She then attempted to ring the police to tip them off on where the killer was.

After asking Bianca to let Sonia know he was there and that the card would explain everything, Reiss chucked Bianca’s phone and made a run for it.

He then jumped into his car and started driving, and ended up crashing into The Vic’s barrel store. George then went to check on an unconscious Reiss in the car but had to step back as the pub exploded.

But, is Reiss dead? Or, will he manage to somehow escape from the flames?

Can Reiss survive this? (Credit: BBC)

All the ‘clues’ Reiss Colwell is dead

Whilst Reiss’ death hasn’t yet been confirmed by the soap, there are some ‘clues’ that he could be a goner.

Firstly, we know that multiple people are set to die for the soap’s 40th anniversary so we shouldn’t rule Reiss out in this seeing as how his storyline is very prominent this week.

Also, there’s the fact that it would be very unlikely that anybody would survive such an explosion seeing as Reiss was at the very place the fire started, with his car crashing into the barrel store. And, he did look to be in a very bad way…

Finally, we know that Reiss’ comeuppance comes soon as actor Jonny Freeman was seen celebrating his exit from the soap at a leaving do last month. This would mean that he filmed his final scenes back in January, with these expected to air around six weeks later… which would mean that these would air around about now…

But, will Reiss die? Or, will he escape the flames and get his comeuppance another way?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

