EastEnders star Jessie Wallace calls for Zoe Slater return ahead of soap’s 40th anniversary: ‘Make it happen!’

EastEnders and Kat Slater actress Jessie Wallace has called for former character Zoe Slater to return to the BBC soap.

It’s been 20 years since we last saw Michelle Ryan’s Zoe Slater in Walford but Jessie is now hoping that her on-screen daughter returns back to her roots one day soon.

With a number of former faces expected to be returning for the soap’s 40th anniversary in February, we’d love to see this one added to the list. But, could it happen?

Jessie wants her on-screen daughter to return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jessie Wallace calls for Zoe Slater comeback 20 years after exit

Long-time EastEnders fans may remember that Kat Slater has a daughter who is no longer living in Walford.

Zoe Slater appeared on the soap between 2000-2005 before her exit, meaning that she hasn’t been seen for 20 years.

However, with the soap’s 40th anniversary just around the corner, Jessie Wallace is now hoping that Zoe Slater could return one day in the future.

Speaking to co-star Lacey Turner on her podcast We Started Here, Jessie reminisced about Kat and Zoe’s storylines together.

In a trailer for the podcast, Lacey asked: “You’ve had some really iconic storylines.

“The Kat and Zoe one… I’d love it if she came back. Would you?”

Jessie then answered: “I think it’d be great.

“I think it would be lovely. Can we make that happen? Wouldn’t it be great?”

Zoe left Walford in 2005 (Credit: BBC)

Is a Zoe Slater return on the cards?

Kat gave birth to Zoe at the age of just 14 years old as a result of her Uncle Harry sexually abusing her.

Zoe was on screen for five years before leaving in 2005 to go to Ibiza after going through a right ordeal believing she’d killed Den Watts when it was in fact Chrissie Watts who finished him off.

EastEnders is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in February, and it’s already been a big year of returns in the lead up to this celebration.

Over the last year, we’ve seen the likes of Jane Beale, Chrissie Watts, Nigel Bates, Jake Moon and Ruby Allen all make a comeback. But, could Zoe Slater be the next on this list of names to set foot in Walford once more?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

