EastEnders fans lose all hope of a Shirley Carter return three years after her exit: ‘She’s never coming back’

EastEnders fans are feeling disappointed after three years of waiting for Shirley Carter to return to the soap and have given up hope.

Fans initially thought that Linda Henry was just taking a break from the soap and would be back, but now they’re not so sure.

With viewers desperate for Shirley to return to the Square, they’ve now started to rule out it ever happening.

Shirley’s been gone for too long (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter and her departure from EastEnders

Shirley Carter, played by Linda Henry, is quite the EastEnders legend. Fans were devastated when she departed the soap three years ago in 2022.

After Mick Carter’s ‘death,’ Shirley needed a fresh start and departed from Walford with Lady Di, heading off to stay with Carly.

However, the soap continued to reference the character after her exit, with Dean Wicks returning and mentioning his mum in 2023.

With Dean and Shirley apparently having reconnected, Dean explained that she was struggling to cope with Mick and Tina’s deaths.

He then revealed that she’d been admitted into a psychiatric hospital. And, viewers haven’t had any more updates since.

Fans reckon she’ll never come back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans give up hope of Shirley ever returning to soap

With it being a few years since we last saw Shirley on screen, fans have started to think that she’ll never return to Walford.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “I’m convinced she’s not coming back anymore, she’s been gone for 3 years now and we’ve gotten no updates. Chris has said that she’ll be returning soon but he’s now leaving and we’ve still got no info whatsoever, the last we heard she was sent to a hospital after having a breakdown and unable to speak (understandably after everything that went on in her life) so yea, I’m convinced it’s a permanent exit and she won’t be back anymore. This is literally the longest break an EE character has ever taken, Phil being in second place.”

Another person added: “She’s never coming back, but she deserved a better send off if that really was it.”

A third person responded: “If she comes back, it will be years and years from now. Maybe for a Mick return. Idk.

“Also, I absolutely think Dean was lying and he blackmailed her or something. Dean lied to Linda so she wouldn’t get in contact.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

