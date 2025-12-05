EastEnders fans predict Vincent Hubbard will return from the dead following Kim’s breakup

EastEnders fans have become convinced that Kim Fox’s late husband, Vincent Hubbard, will return in the wake of her split from Howie Danes. Kim and Howie’s breakup came after a bitter Anthony Trueman unmasked him as a liar and blackmailer last night.

Furious at Howie’s deception, Kim ended their engagement, and broke up with Howie.

But could the soap be paving the way for Vincent to return to EastEnders?

Some are convinced that Vincent still lives (Credit: BBC)

Vincent to return for Kim, EastEnders fans predict

As last night’s episode played out, viewers took to X to share their thoughts. And all the mentions of Vincent had some wondering whether the soap might be setting up Vincent’s return from beyond the grave.

“Now that howie + Kim is over can we pls have the Vincent return that is needed,” wrote one viewer.

Another said: “I can’t see there being a way back for Kim and Howie after this. He’ll either leave on his own leaving Denzel behind or Denzel will leave Walford with Howie. Either way all the Vincent mentions are convincing me that he isn’t really dead after all,” commented one fan.

“Vincent has been mentioned quite a lot this year in #EastEnders … Hope he shows up randomly,” a third agreed.

“Richard Blackwood coming back as Vincent,” wrote another.

Is Vincent’s return on the horizon?

Kim broke up with Howie last night (Credit: BBC)

Kim slips up in spoilers for next week

As the soap continues next week, Kim is heartbroken after ending things with Howie. She goes to drown her sorrows at The Vic, where she drunkenly agrees to sell her car to fund Yolande’s Christmas raffle.

Later, Kim is full of regret when she realises she agreed to sell her car.

Meanwhile, Anthony is annoyed when he learns that Patrick has contacted his ex-wife, Sophie. This comes after he gets a talking-to from Kat, who has learned about his breakup and demands that he stay away from Zoe.

Will Anthony heed Kat’s warning? And how will Zoe react when Kat tells her, in turn, to keep away from the doctor?

