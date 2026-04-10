EastEnders fans fear an important upcoming story could mean an exit for major character

Ravi’s mental health battle is going to take centre stage in a big upcoming storyline that will see him deteriorating so badly he considers taking his own life.

And now fans are worried this could be the beginning of an exit for the EastEnders baddie – who’s a favourite with viewers, despite the terrible things he has done.

Ravi’s been struggling (Credit: BBC)

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Ravi’s mental health battle

Over the past few months, EastEnders fans have watched Ravi’s mental health deteriorating.

He’s been struggling with the guilt of having beaten son Nugget so badly that he now has epilepsy.

Ravi was drugged at the time, after Nicola and Harry took revenge for Ravi holding Harry prisoner for weeks, and getting him addicted to heroin.

The gangster has been wrestling with his conscience and finding it hard to cope with being an informant for the police.

Priya tried to get help for Ravi (Credit: BBC)

A terrible climax

All these stresses and Ravi’s mental health issues, will come to a climax later this month. As things get too much, Ravi considers taking his own life.

In the coming weeks, EastEnders viewers will see how Ravi struggles with his guilt and anguish over his previous actions.

He ends up feeling powerless and believing he is unable to protect his family.

As Ravi reaches a crisis point, his family – partner Priya, daughter Avani, and son Nugget – are finally able to convince him to seek help. Together they work to get him to accept the help he needs.

Ravi’s in a bad way (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders working with Samaritans

EastEnders have been working with Samaritans on this part of Ravi’s mental health storyline to ensure it is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

“We’re grateful to Samaritans for the advice they have given us,” said Executive Producer Ben Wadey.

“Storylines responsibly reflecting experiences of mental health and suicide can help tackle stigma. They can encourage viewers to talk about how they are feeling,” said Lorna Fraser, Head of Media Advisory Service at Samaritans.

“We’re proud to have supported EastEnders with covering Ravi’s self-harm and mental health crisis sensitively. We hope it helps anyone watching to seek support if they need it.”

Could Ravi’s mental health struggle lead to an exit?

Some fans think this could be the start of an exit storyline for Ravi. He’s already been tipped to be the New Year gunman in the flashforward. But but could this take things in a different direction?

Meanwhile others think the hard-hitting subject could be a “gripping” watch. They say Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, will smash the emotional scenes.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns