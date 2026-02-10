Ravi finally broke down and told Priya everything in EastEnders today, after the truth about Nugget’s seizure came to light.

The horrifying revelation that the attack Ravi himself carried out on his son triggered a medical emergency pushed him to rock bottom.

And with the week far from over, there is no relief in sight for the family, as even more drama is lined up for tomorrow.

In tonight’s EastEnders (Tuesday, February 10), Nugget was rushed to hospital after collapsing during a driving lesson.

The seizure left Ravi and Priya terrified, with doctors ordering a CT scan and further tests to work out what was wrong.

Ravi drowned his sorrows (Credit: BBC)

Ravi’s self-loathing spiralled

Doctors later confirmed that Nugget’s seizure was caused by the recent head trauma he had suffered, news that sent Ravi spiralling all over again. Crushed by guilt over what he had done to his own child, Ravi turned to drink in a desperate attempt to escape his feelings.

At Harry’s Barn, Ravi was clearly spoiling for trouble. He stepped in when a group of men began harassing Chelsea behind the bar, only for their behaviour to turn ugly fast. As racist abuse was thrown his way, Mark Jr intervened to back Ravi up.

Later, as Ravi and Mark left the bar, the same men were lying in wait. A violent fight broke out, with Ravi and Mark eventually coming out on top.

Afterwards, Mark noticed cuts on Ravi’s torso and asked how he got them. Ravi brushed it off, claiming someone who disliked him was responsible, keeping his self-inflicted injuries hidden.

Mark accepted the explanation and then confided that there was a rat inside their gang, someone he was determined to expose.

Ravi played dumb, even though fans know he is the very person Mark is hunting.

Ravi told Nugget he had caught the man who attacked him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ravi hit rock bottom

Once Mark had gone, the gang returned, this time armed. At his lowest ebb after Nugget’s diagnosis, Ravi welcomed the violence. Being outnumbered made no difference to him as he stood there and took the beating.

Bruised and bloodied, Ravi later arrived at the hospital, where his family were gathered around Nugget.

When Avani questioned his injuries, Ravi lied again, claiming he had tracked down Nugget’s attacker and taken revenge. No one realised he was really talking about himself.

Priya, however, demanded answers, furious that Ravi had not been at the hospital when their son needed him. As she threatened to leave and take the children with her, Ravi finally cracked and confessed everything.

Priya was left stunned when Ravi admitted he was a police informant, struggling to process what she had just heard. And for Ravi and his family, the fallout is only just beginning.

Trouble is far from over for Ravi in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

More drama for Ravi and Priya tomorrow

Tomorrow’s episode sees Priya reeling from Ravi’s confession, furious that he has been risking their lives by feeding information to the police.

Her anger quickly spills over as she confronts him about the danger he has put them all in.

But before they can even begin to deal with that bombshell, another call comes in from the hospital with further news about Nugget.

What the doctors have found remains to be seen. But it threatens to push Ravi’s already fragile mental state even further.

