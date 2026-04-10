EastEnders fans convinced this tiny moment will reveal the truth about Jasmine’s past

EastEnders viewers think there was a huge clue about killer Jasmine’s past in a brief – but possibly super-important – moment from this week’s episodes.

The eagle-eyed fans spotted a tiny moment in Wednesday’s episode that they think could be a hint that there’s more to learn about Jasmine’s past as a troubled child and teenager.

Is Ian’s election leaflet a clue to Jasmine’s past? (Credit: BBC)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Is there more to learn about EastEnders Jasmine’s past?

The tiny moment happened right at the end of Wednesday’s episode of EastEnders, after Zoe got a call from Ritchie to say that the jury was back and they had a verdict in Jasmine’s murder trial.

The Slaters – along with Josh and Oscar – all trooped out of the pub, heading back to court.

We don’t know much about Jasmine’s past or if what she says is true (Credit: BBC)

Does the stranger have a link to Jasmine?

Meanwhile, across the Square, Nicola was in the cafe. She was leaving a message for George, asking him to call her.

Behind her, Peter was busy handing out his dad’s election leaflets.

He gave one to a person sitting at the back of the cafe. Viewers couldn’t see who it was, but we could see a pair of round sunglasses on the table.

The person reached out for the flyer and deliberately put a finger out, making it seem that they were especially interested in Ian’s election campaign.

The camera paused on the hand for a second longer than usual, and the fans were immediately on the alert!

Ian’s taking on Elaine for a seat on the council (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theories about Jasmine’s past?

Because a lot of Ian’s campaigning so far has focused on Jasmine’s murder trial, the viewers were convinced this tiny moment was a related to her.

Could it be a hint about Jasmine’s past?

“It’s her adopted dad,” one fan declared. “Maybe he did not die in the car accident…” another agreed.

“Jasmine has a secret,” another viewer shared.

Other fans believe it could be a hint that Jasmine’s adoptive dad – Colin Fisher – could be about to arrive in Walford.

Wednesday’s episode was also the first time Colin Fisher’s name was mentioned, something else that fans think is important.

Could it be about someone else?

But is the hand on the leaflet definitely linked with Jasmine’s past?

Though Ian has been using her photograph on his election posters, the flyer Peter handed out did not have Jasmine’s face on it.

Instead, it was a photo of Ian himself.

We know that nothing happens accidentally in soap, but could the Jasmine link be a red herring?

Maybe the stranger is related to Ian. Maybe they are related to George – who Nicola was talking to at the time? Perhaps they’re related to Nicola herself.

Often in EastEnders, what’s going on in the background is a big hint about something else. When Jasmine first arrived, Jean and Mo were joking in the background about being members of the Slater family…

Whatever this means, and whoever the mystery person is, we can’t wait to find out!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns