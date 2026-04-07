5 things you must know as Jasmine’s trial kicks off in EastEnders today

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, as Jasmine’s trial gets underway.

There’s high drama in Albert Square as Jasmine finally faces court, but viewers watching closely may already be raising an eyebrow or two.

As Kat steps up to give evidence, her testimony quickly takes a turn that could spell trouble, leaving more questions than answers hanging over the case.

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Jasmine’s trial gets off to a rocky start in EastEnders

Despite Kat not being sure about Jasmine’s innocence, she agrees to take the stand for the defence in a bid to keep Zoe happy.

At first, Kat does well, answering tricky questions about Jasmine’s personality with concise responses. However, as the questioning continues, Kat is put under pressure. And when she is asked if Jasmine could be lying about killing Anthony in self-defence, she says yes.

Things don’t look good for Jasmine after Kat’s time in the stand. But there are other things about the court case that have left everyone baffled.

Here are the five biggest plot holes so far…

Jasmine has been waiting for her trial to start for weeks (Credit: BBC)

1. Where is Jasmine’s adoptive mum?

While it is clear that there is little love lost between Jasmine and her adoptive mum, Anita, you would have thought she might be in court as her daughter stands trial for killing her biological father. When Cindy met with Anita a few months ago, she confirmed that Jasmine had a ‘dangerous’ side. But does this mean they are so estranged that she wouldn’t show up for one of the biggest days of Jasmine’s life?

2. Why hasn’t Anthony’s wife’s restraining order been bought up?

So far, there has been no mention of the fact that Anthony’s wife had a restraining order out on him. Or that she wouldn’t let their children attend his funeral. It might be that the information has been omitted to ensure a fair trial, but with Patrick painting his son as an angel, surely some balance would be helpful to the jury? Perhaps this will be brought up when Ritchie makes her arguments… only time will tell.

The trial is underway in EastEnders, but there are plot holes (Credit: BBC)

3. Why has there been no mention of Jamsine’s other crimes at her trial?

The fact that Jasmine pushed Cindy down the stairs, or the fact that she set fire to a house with Zoe trapped inside, hasn’t been mentioned in the court case at all. This is information that the prosecution could definitely use to paint a picture of someone on trial for murder.

4. EastEnders: Jasmine’s trial – why is Kim so vocal about being team Anthony?

While it is understandable that the Trueman’s aren’t happy about the way Anthony went from being a respected doctor to a stalker whose wife took out a restraining order on him, why is Kim so team Anthony? She and Anthony were never that close, so why is she so adamant that Jasmine is a cold-blooded killer? Chelsea saw Anthony for who he really was before he died. Wouldn’t she have told Kim what he said to her about keeping Zoe’s kids from her?

Jasmine’s phone, containing the video evidence, was found last week (Credit: BBC)

5. Why is the video not enough evidence of self-defence?

The video, which we have all seen a million times now, clearly shows Anthony attacking Zoe and then charging towards Jasmine. Why is this not enough to prove that Jasmine was scared for her own life? In today’s episode, the prosecution suggests Anthony may have reacted out of fear when he realised he was being filmed. But is that really enough to dismiss Jasmine’s claim that she feared for her life?

What happens next?

With so many unanswered questions, the outcome of the trial is still very much up in the air. Jasmine’s fate will soon be in the hands of the jury, and the decision is not far off.

The trial is expected to wrap up quickly, with a verdict due by Thursday. Whether Jasmine ends up behind bars or back in Walford is now the question everyone is asking.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Jasmine’s trial starts, Penny makes up another lie, and Nicola gets awful news