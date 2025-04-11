EastEnders fans convinced soap hates Bianca: “Do the writers have a vendetta?”

Fans of EastEnders have slammed the soap’s treatment of Bianca Jackson following last night’s explosive argument between her and Sonia. As Sonia learned of Bianca’s podcast antics, she exploded with fury – flinging her relationship with Tony back in her face (ouch) and then kicking her out of the house.

This leaves poor Bianca all alone once again, first disowned by Whitney, and now her own sister. All this, not long after being held captive by Reiss without so much as a toilet in her makeshift cell.

Sonia’s poor treatment of Bianca has left fans wondering what’s really motivating Bianca’s ostracism from her friends and family. Namely – does EastEnders hate Bianca?

Sonia didn’t take Bianca’s betrayal well (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam soap’s treatment of Bianca

Writing on social media as last night’s episode aired, fans shared their frustration at how their beloved Bianca was being treated. And many agreed that she deserved more.

“Bianca’s latest stint has been infuriating to watch, First Whitney & Her don’t make up and have this nasty argument, Secondly with Reiss Martin does not believe her and brands her crazy (and the whole square) leading to her being held hostage and Now with Sonia. Bianca deserves so much better,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“The way bianca’s being framed as selfish and nobody is concerned abt what she went through is doing my head in,” said another, over on X.

“Does the writers have a vendetta against Bianca or something, Whitney now Sonia??” asked a third.

Does Bianca deserve more than this?

Patsy’s currently in the Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer confirms EastEnders exit

This comes as star Patsy Palmer confirmed her exit from the soap as she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house this week. Sharing a picture to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Bye Bye B. Always grateful to see her again.”

With filming of the soap usually taking place six weeks ahead of its air date, this means that Bianca’s exit will likely leave this spring. And, with Natalia Cassidy also leaving around the same time, both exits will probably tie into each other.

But, given Bianca has left and returned to the soap many times over the years, the door will likely remain open.

