Bianca EastEnders exit date ‘revealed’ as Patsy Palmer settles into Celebrity Big Brother house

In EastEnders, Bianca is set to be leaving the soap as Patsy Palmer has bid farewell to the character on social media.

Currently on the soap, Bianca is struggling after the Vic fire as she feels partly responsible for the death of Martin Fowler.

Now, Patsy has revealed online that she’s finished filming as Bianca. And, now the actor’s headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house. But, when will her final scenes air?

Patsy’s currently on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer announces she’s leaving soap

Bianca returned for her latest stint in September 2024 to help her sister Sonia get out of prison. Sonia was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Reiss’ wife, Debbie Colwell.

Finding out that Reiss actually killed Debbie himself, Bianca was then locked up She was held hostage for months by the killer before escaping.

In February, Bianca watched Reiss’ life come to an end in the Vic fire. He was crushed to death by a bathtub.

Now though, Patsy Palmer has shared a story on Instagram. It revealed that she’s finished filming as the character and, as a result, has bid farewell to her once more, with Bianca preparing to exit EastEnders.

‘Bye, bye B’ (Credit: @patsypalmerofficial via Instagram Stories)

Patsy took to Instagram Stories on Monday, March 3, and shared a photo of Bianca. She captioned it: “Bye Bye B. Always grateful to see her again.”

This confirmed that she’d said goodbye to the character once more.

This post came just before she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house this week (Monday, April 7), with Patsy currently being on Day 3 of the reality TV show.

Bianca’s exit will air soon (Credit: BBC)

Bianca Jackson EastEnders exit date ‘revealed’

Filming for soaps usually takes place around six weeks before scenes actually air as a rough guide.

We know that Natalie Cassidy is also set to be leaving the soap this spring. Bianca’s exit most likely ties in with this.

Going by this logic, whilst no official final scene date has been confirmed by the soap as of yet, it looks like Bianca could be leaving EastEnders within the next few weeks then.

However, given that Bianca has been back a fair few times for several stints over the years, it is possible that the character will return once more some time in the future.

