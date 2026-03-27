EastEnders fans convinced Mick Carter will return for one heartbreaking reason

EastEnders fans are certain former Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter could return to Albert Square more than three years after he ‘drowned’ saving wife Linda.

Mick was declared dead when his body was never found after he plunged into the English Channel.

Brave Mr Carter rescued Linda from the sea, after a dramatic showdown with Janine Butcher, who was pregnant with Mick’s baby.

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But despite the best efforts of the rescuers, he was never found.

Now fans are convinced Mick’s coming home! And the reason lies in his grieving widow, Linda.

Mick’s body was never found (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s moving on

After a terrible few years, Linda seems to be moving on from heartbreak.

She’s off the booze, back in business with mum Elaine, bringing up Ollie and Annie on her own, and generally making a good go of things.

She even had a brief moment of romance with Max Branning.

But the EastEnders fans are certain there’s something missing from Linda’s life.

And that’s Mick!

Linda and Max had a fling (Credit: BBC)

Could Mick return to EastEnders?

On a Reddit discussion about the iconic couple, EastEnders viewers agreed the pair were made for one another.

And many fans pointed out that Linda’s just not the same without her Mick.

“I am so sure he’s coming back,” one romantic fan confessed. “I feel like him and Linda are soul mates and not complete without each other.

Mick and Linda went through a lot (Credit: BBC)

Together forever?

Mick and Linda were teen sweethearts, who’d been through a lot together and come out fighting.

As a couple they’d dealt with Mick discovering the woman he thought was his sister – Shirley – being his mum, Linda being raped by Mick’s brother, Dean, son Lee’s mental health struggles, daughter Nancy’s epilepsy, little Ollie’s autism diagnosis, Linda’s alcoholism… it’s a long list.

And they’d even had a gorgeous family wedding – albeit one that was interrupted when Dean tried to drown Shirley in a lake.

Then there was the revelation that Mick had a long-lost daughter, Frankie, whose mum had been Mick’s much-older social worker.

Not to mention Janine Butcher getting her claws into Mick. But through it all, Mick and Linda came out strong.

Will Mick come back for his teen sweetheart? (Credit: BBC)

Linda’s all alone

Now Linda’s on her own, and the fans think that just doesn’t make sense.

“I feel like when I see Linda she still looks like a part of her is missing because she lost her one true love,” said one misty-eyed EastEnders fan.

Romantic stories aside, there’s one huge clue that EastEnders viewers are convinced means Mick could be coming back to Albert Square.

“They never did find his body did they?” one fan pointed out. And all soap lovers know, no body means a return is possible!

Is Linda better alone? (Credit: BBC)

Not everyone wants Mick to return to EastEnders

But not everyone is so keen to see Mick return.

“To be honest I hope Mick doesn’t come back,” one fan admitted. “Linda works better as a character on her own.”

We reckon there are pros and cons for each outcome. What do you think?