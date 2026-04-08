WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer but has not yet aired on BBC One and sees Penny doing the unthinkable.

If you thought things couldn’t get messier for Penny, think again. After realising she may have got her pregnancy dates wrong, she’s been spiralling over whether Vinny is actually the father of her baby.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Nicola has already clocked that her son Harry could be in the frame and has been holding it over Penny ever since.

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Penny is in a right pickle (Credit: BBC)

Penny makes a shock decision in EastEnders

Yesterday’s EastEnders saw Penny decide to fake the DNA test to show that Vinny is the father. Despite not knowing for sure who the daddy is, Penny saw how stressed Harry was over his sister Ivy’s early arrival, and didn’t want to add more drama to his plate and risk his addiction recovery.

Today’s episode sees Oscar helping Penny fake some DNA test results. The plan is to get Nicola off Penny’s back and leave Harry and Gina blissfully oblivious to everything that is going on, so Penny can live happily ever after with Vinny.

With that in mind, Oscar whips up some fake DNA paperwork on his laptop. He tells Penny that it looks legit, and Nicola will be none the wiser.

Oscar helps Penny fake her DNA results (Credit: BBC)

Nicola believes Penny’s fake paperwork

Later, when Penny is helping Harry with the accounts at the bar, Nicola comes in, having just got out of the hospital.

Nicola isn’t happy to see Penny and Harry looking so cosy, especially after a heart-to-heart with Gina in the hospital had just made her realise how good she is for her son.

Knowing that Penny could be carrying Harry’s child, Nicola sees red. Once Harry is out of earshot, she tells Penny she wants her to take that DNA test.

Nicola is shocked when Penny tells her the test is done, and has got the paperwork to prove it. Stunned as she reads that Vinny is the dad, Nicola seems happy with the results, and Penny breathes a sigh of relief that she has fallen for her lie.

However, Nicola warns Penny that if she ever comes between Gina and Harry, she is finished. Something which could come back to haunt Penny.

This is Walford after all… and Nicola is a tired new mum with her mind on other things.

Could she have a change of heart and want to see the paperwork again later? Maybe then she will realise that it is fake?

Nicola seems to buy Penny’s lies (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are cross with Penny

Viewers haven’t held back, with many saying Penny’s behaviour feels completely out of character.

Plenty took to social media to vent their frustration…

“This is actually pretty grim and an awful thing Penny is doing,” said one fan on X.

Someone else added: “I LOVE Penny, but she’s being so selfish. She needs to take an official DNA test or at least tell Vinny and Harry what’s going on. She’ll feel guilty either way, so it’s not a win-win situation.”

Other fans think Penny’s lies are going to come back and haunt her. “I doubt Penny will get away with this,” said one viewer. Someone else agreed: “I enjoyed today’s Nicola and Penny scenes, although Penny is playing with fire.” Another fan simply said: “Penny, you’re in danger for doing this!”

Someone else on Reddit pointed out that this latest twist is so unlike the Penny we all know and love. “I really dislike this nonsense they’ve done with Penny.

“Get a real test done at the very least, if not, tell Vinny there’s a possibility the child isn’t his. This is the personality they’d established for Penny so far. Not this nonsense.”